VOICES: The effects of domestic violence last a lifetime

I am a survivor of domestic violence. Yes, a survivor — not a victim. I have endured black eyes, busted lips, mild concussions, fractured limbs and so much more. I suffered in silence because of the shame associated with being a victim of domestic violence. You hear people say all kinds of things: “I’ll never let a man hit me.” “Any woman that let a man hit her is weak.” “I don’t get why she would stay.” “She’s dumb for letting him hit her.” If it was that simple, do you really think that anyone would elect to remain in the situation?

It is not that simple to just pack up and leave, especially when you share kids with the abuser. Think about it. A person who is not being abused would not be able to just pack up and leave their mate right now if someone told them to. Imagine how it would be for a person who is being abused. In a healthy relationship, there is little to no risk of physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, financial, and/or social media abuse. Yet every second spent with an abuser, all of those things are at risk. It is not the same, nowhere near the same.