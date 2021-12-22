VOICES: The limits of personal freedom during COVID

I’m married to a physician. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested my fondness for the health care industry at times. My husband shares that there are patients who do not believe that COVID-19 exists. If you are a physician describing mitigation techniques and the patient doesn’t believe the disease exists, you’ve already lost. That patient who presented to the hospital emergency department and later was diagnosed with COVID-19, let’s call him Sam, will leave the hospital. In the name of personal freedom, Sam will visit the grocery store. He will potentially spread COVID-19. Sam resides with his wife and three children. He has children who go to school with your children. Sam’s children (and his wife, let’s call her Jen) may contract COVID-19 and spread it to your loved ones. There is nothing that you can do about it. In the name of Sam’s personal freedom, you cannot fully protect yourself and your children from the decision that Sam has made to remain unvaccinated.

Your children may develop COVID-19 contracted from Sam’s children. Sam’s argument is that COVID-19 doesn’t affect children. You have a child who has mild asthma and ends up getting very sick. Your child develops “long COVID” and must live with much more frequent use of an inhaler. While Sam enjoys his personal freedom, Sam believes your child will ultimately get better and is simply an unfortunate casualty in his story.