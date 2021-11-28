VOICES: The pandemic tore this community apart, but we can be repaired

A lot else had changed, too. COVID had hit and people were angry, especially towards the three of us who were running for re-election. Our school board was now divided. We no longer had lighthearted work sessions over dinner with the Central Office Team. We would now sit in a packed room with law enforcement at the doors. People knew our names and made horrible accusations towards us. We were sent hateful e-mails and were verbally berated during Hearing of the Public. One board member had to file a police report because someone came to his house and threatened his family.

There was no handbook given to us when we were elected outlining how to handle a pandemic. Instead, we looked at numbers and what the science was telling us. We listened to the experts and did our best — but people were still angry.

It would have been easy to quit, and there were times when I was very tempted to do so, but I had to remind myself about why I was running. I am a mother with a master’s in education who is raising five children, one of which is autistic and needs someone to be his voice and the voice for others like him.

I am a second-generation Elk and Centerville taught me not only academics, but to work hard and stand up for what you believe in. I believe in Centerville, and I believe its students deserve the best education in the safest environment. I believe that even though this pandemic has torn this community apart, we can be repaired. I believe we can be “Warm and Cheerful” again, because if you are familiar with Centerville in the winter, you know that warmth comes from its people.