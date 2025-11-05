VOICES: The real cost of losing international students

Students choose to come to the United States because we have the greatest higher education system in the world. Undergraduate and graduate students choose Ohio as the place to study for professions that are vital to the economy and our society, from medicine, engineering and other STEM fields to education, business, law, social sciences and the humanities. This year, they have faced a variety of challenges, including the delay in visa interviews and uncertainty about how future changes in immigration rules and potential substantial fees will impact their ability to finish their degrees and participate in practical training opportunities.

Nationwide, it is estimated that 30-40% fewer new international students enrolled for fall 2025, according to NAFSA, an association of international educators. In a typical year, international students attending the University of Dayton contribute $53.1 million in tuition, housing, retail, transportation and other spending that positively impacts the economy across the region. Statewide, that results in as much as $200 million lost this academic year.

In recent years, Ohio has experienced record growth from an economic development standpoint. In the Miami Valley, aerospace and aviation companies continue to expand. Partnerships in the automotive industry are powering the next generation of EV production. As we look to the future of onMain, Dayton’s innovation district, we understand that momentous progress will happen with the best and brightest minds on board. A frequent refrain is that small- and medium-sized employers can’t find skilled labor to fill open positions, especially as the United States benefits from reshoring critical manufacturing functions. It’s a simple math equation: The absence of international students makes our state and region poorer.

Ohio invests in innovation, but we need the people to keep it going. A global draw and a workforce that is diverse in multiple ways is vital to maintaining our competitive advantage, now and into the future. Losing today’s international students will have a ripple effect, as the U.S. will lose to other countries the future entrepreneurs and leaders of the industries who will be driving the economy of the future. In 2024, 46% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants, according to the American Immigration Council.

International students also enrich our region in other ways. They come here and share with us their cultures, expanding our understanding and the abilities of their American classmates to develop a global network and to be prepared to excel in a world economy. They bring with them ideas and energy that excite our imagination and expand our thoughts as to what is possible. We want them to stay — launch careers, raise a family, invest in our communities, contribute to our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

International students receive an outstanding education at our universities. We should help them come here legally and improve the system that allows them to apply their talents here after graduation, rather than returning home and competing against us. Currently, only 41% of international graduates nationwide remain in the country long-term. By inviting international students to our communities and keeping them here, we are fulfilling two dreams at once — theirs, for the future they envision in America and ours, for the vibrant, innovative and successful community we strive to be.

Eric F. Spina is the president of the University of Dayton