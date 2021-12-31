VOICES: Three ways to effect change in your community in 2022

Maybe you’re heaving a sigh of relief that 2021 is over. Surely 2022 will be better – we hope for changes in our community, our country, our society. But change doesn’t come from wishing it so, and maybe you’re thinking you could have done more in 2021. Change does require each of us to act. There are many ways to bring change, and one size doesn’t fit all. Let’s consider three approaches to change: filling short-term needs; challenging existing structures to make them more responsive to community needs; and creating new models that make existing systems obsolete.
Filling short-term needs is everything from a few dollars tossed into the Salvation Army bucket, to buying groceries for a family, to starting a non-profit that provides services for the homeless. While these actions don’t address the root causes of problems, they can change the lives of individuals and are personally satisfying.
Challenging existing structures often means getting involved in politics. Petitions, protests, speaking out at commission meetings, are all actions that have a possibility of realizing incremental change. Maybe some green space is preserved, or police reform is taken more seriously, or the dilapidated homes in the neighborhood are demolished. These victories are rewarding, though few and far between.
The third approach is imagining new ways of doing things to solve some of society’s biggest problems. Re-imagine America: Dayton, Ohio is taking this approach, with action areas of housing, the environment, health and wellness, the economy, transportation, education and justice. This approach to change creates a shared vision by defining and prioritizing what is needed, with no restrictions imposed by existing systems. The synergy of many minds and hearts building together creates a whole that is greater than its parts. What freedom to imagine a better world!
There’s no one way to bring change in our society – all have value. Every helping hand to a person in need makes the world a better place. Every challenge to authority changes the community conversation and opens up possibilities. And when we step out with a new vision, we become that change we long for. None of us can do everything, but we can all do something. Let go of any guilt that you’re not doing enough, choose your approach to change and let’s change the world together.
Mary Sue Gmeiner is a long-time resident of Dayton. She is co-chair of Greater Dayton Move to Amend, a local affiliate of the national Move to Amend coalition, and a board member of Neighborhoods Over Politics. Mary Sue has been active in peace, social justice and environmental issues for many years.
About the Author