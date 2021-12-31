VOICES: Three ways to effect change in your community in 2022

The third approach is imagining new ways of doing things to solve some of society’s biggest problems. Re-imagine America: Dayton, Ohio is taking this approach, with action areas of housing, the environment, health and wellness, the economy, transportation, education and justice. This approach to change creates a shared vision by defining and prioritizing what is needed, with no restrictions imposed by existing systems. The synergy of many minds and hearts building together creates a whole that is greater than its parts. What freedom to imagine a better world!

There’s no one way to bring change in our society – all have value. Every helping hand to a person in need makes the world a better place. Every challenge to authority changes the community conversation and opens up possibilities. And when we step out with a new vision, we become that change we long for. None of us can do everything, but we can all do something. Let go of any guilt that you’re not doing enough, choose your approach to change and let’s change the world together.