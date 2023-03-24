VOICES: Trip to Cape Town, South Africa, honored late Dayton Mayor McGee

The education, networking and rich example set by the planning committee was in hopes of furthering and completing the SCI goal of “500 in 5.” The goal is to create 500 new African sister city relationships in five years. Over five days, the summit brought us together for orientation, lectures, plenary sessions and workshops during the day that included internationally known speakers such as Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela. Our evening events included a gathering at the Castle of Good Hope, a trip to Groot Constantia Wine Estate, where I had great conversations, including one with a journalist from Johannesburg. We discussed Trump, Russia and racism in our respective countries as we shared our different perspective on these things. The summit ended with the Celebrate Africa! Gala at GOLD Restaurant, which included traditional performances as part of the evening’s program to honor our Elders and Ancestors.

The trip was filled with amazing experiences provided by the summit organizers and tours I scheduled through local tour operators. Table Mountain and Robben Island were especially impactful visits. However, meeting the native-born residents and immigrants brought the most perspective to the colonial history of South Africa and its lasting effects on the country. Some Uber drivers were eager to exchange perceptions about our respective countries. Journalists, hotel staff and others were happy to meet African-Americans and hear from us. I learned there is still much division in country from the Apartheid Era that ended in 1994, which can easily be seen when traveling the different areas of Cape Town. But I also received the impression that most South Africans in Cape Town want everyone to work together and were looking forward to a better tomorrow.