VOICES: Trying to come home in the dawn of every new year

Our fallen comrades-in-arms are left behind in our hearts and souls and guts as the unfinished business of the battlefield. And every new year is overrun with a nfresh shipment of grief and anguish. This is made so much worse the further and faster they fade from memory.

Many of us suffer alone, but it doesn’t have to be that way. For those who wish to help, consider donating your time and presence to the Veteran community. There are 121 Veteran and military organizations right here in the Dayton area, among them:

American Legion

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Vietnam Veterans of America

AMVETS

Veteran 2 Veteran

Disabled American Veterans

Sophie’s Companions for Veterans Foundation

Patriots United for Suicide Help

Patriot Guard

Dayton VA Medical Center

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Crisis Text Line is a free, confidential service available 24/7 via text on mobile devices. One can text the keyword “4hope” to 741 741 to be connected to a trained crisis counselor anywhere in Ohio. For the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 988, followed by the #1, or text 838255.

And so in the dawn of this new year, there are chapters to be written and tales to be told that keep alive the sacred oath and valiance of military service. God bless America, its service members, its Veterans, and those who have never turned their backs on us. May the new year restore hope in all things right and good embodied by each of them.

Dr. Platoni is a practicing clinical psychologist in Centerville, Ohio and a combat Veteran with 40 years of military service.