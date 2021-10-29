VOICES: Understanding the evangelical commitment to Trump

The Immaculate Mistake’s originating idea was born in the heat of a hot-blooded insistence that evangelicals are being criticized for the wrong reasons. I make the case that evangelicals have been in the business of giving birth to Donald Trump for more than a century of resentment, mistrust, and anger. These Christians are not dummies; they are fierce culture warriors willing to do anything, say anything to win. I wrote this book as a warning to the pernicious influence that the evangelical/Trump alliance has in our democracy. In fact, democracy faces immense dangers in the lead-up to the 2022 election. Members of the Ohio congressional delegation voted to undermine the results of a fair election. The majority voted not to hold Steve Bannon in contempt. These actions strike at the core of democracy. This debate deserves the attention of every American, especially in states like Ohio were the percentages on each side still make Ohio a competitive state.

We must recognize the danger that Trump branding, braggadocio, and demolition rhetoric creates for democracy. This means that the most positive strategy is the rhetoric of real democracy plus the Black prophetic tradition. These two traditions are the best hope for democracy. When Trump scapegoats, we name and shame. When Trump uses hateful, hurtful rhetoric, we show empathy and compassion to all Others. When Trump preaches revenge, we proclaim reconciliation. By showing our nation the vitality and energy of real democracy, by engaging in empathy and compassion, we not only contrast with Trump’s rhetoric of hatred - we offer a viable alternative.