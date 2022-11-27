VOICES: Valley Food Relief and the root causes of food insecurity

Across the nation, formerly incarcerated individuals experience several barriers to gaining meaningful employment, leading to high rates of food insecurity and ultimately higher rates of recidivism, health care expenditures, and other inequities. At The Foodbank, we believe that paying a sustainable wage is critical to reducing poverty and food insecurity. We are grateful to offer an entry-level wage of $18 an hour and offer fully paid healthcare benefits to our staff along with a flexible four-day work week. Building in these supports helps create an environment where everyone can thrive.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Dayton Daily News, who, for over 40 years has supported the Valley Food Relief Campaign. 100% of funds donated to Valley Food Relief support The Foodbank’s food purchase program, which helps supplement the donated product we receive. These funds go to purchasing food such as frozen protein, fresh vegetables, special diet items, and kid-friendly foods.

When you donate to The Foodbank, it is important to us that you understand the impact of your support. Our organization has received recognition at the national level for our financial accountability and impact, including four stars on Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Platinum rating.

To support this campaign, visit thefoodbankdayton.org/donate and select Valley Food Relief. We are thankful for every dollar donated as we know every contribution — no matter the size — represents your belief in a hunger-free community.

- The Foodbank Team