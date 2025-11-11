HUSTED: Veterans Day is a unifying holiday for America

Like many veterans, Sgt. McConnaughey did not stop serving when his military service ended. He came home to suburban Columbus, where he volunteered in his community, became a prominent attorney and businessman, and even entered politics as a presidential elector for the 1956 election of President Eisenhower.

This lifetime of service is synonymous with our veterans. Tina and I left Sgt. McConnaughey’s birthday party with pride, not just for his service, but a renewed sense of patriotism that people like him and his fellow veterans inspire in us. I encourage you to use this Veterans Day to look for stories like Sgt. McConnaughey’s.

We only sacrifice for the things we love. And the sad reality is a record-low percentage of Americans, 58% to be exact, say they are “very” or “extremely proud” to be an American. A record-high percentage of Americans, 21%, are “only a little” or “not proud at all” of their country. As we approach the 250th birthday of our great nation, I hope my fellow Americans will join me in seeking a new birth of patriotism.

Everyone in the country can learn from America’s heroes about what it means to answer the call of duty. Veterans come from all walks of life, political beliefs, and backgrounds, yet they are united in their service. There is no better example of what it means to unite around the cause of freedom than veterans and servicemembers.

Serving nearly 700,000 veterans who call Ohio home in the U.S. Senate is an honor I do not take lightly. Throughout my time in public service, serving Ohio’s veterans includes recognizing their service and sharing their stories.

I created the Military Ready-to-Vote program as Ohio’s secretary of state to make it easier for Ohio military members and their families serving overseas to participate in U.S. elections. As lieutenant governor, I worked with the state legislature to streamline occupational licenses for military spouses, easing the transition for military families who move duty stations. In the U.S. Senate, I’m proud to take the lead on solving real-life issues for veterans in Ohio.

I’m focused on working to improve the quality of health care Ohio veterans receive. Recently, I led a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins urging him to finalize the regulations necessary to pay VA physicians a competitive wage. Once finalized, VA health centers, like the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, will be able to retain and recruit the world-class physicians our veterans need and deserve.

I’m proud to support legislation that allows all veterans to be laid to rest with the honor and dignity they deserve. That’s why I joined the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act. This bill would ensure that American servicemembers of the Jewish faith buried in military cemeteries abroad are properly identified and honored with grave markers that reflect their religion and heritage.

My work will not stop there as I continue to represent Ohio’s veterans in the Senate. I hope all Ohioans will join me this Veterans Day, not just in thanking those who have served, but in hearing their stories and learning from their experiences. And when you do, I hope you will feel a renewed sense of American pride and patriotism.

If you’re a veteran, live in Ohio, and need assistance with accessing the benefits you’ve earned, it would be my honor to assist you. Please reach out to my office or visit www.husted.senate.gov for more information.

Jon Husted has served as the junior United States senator from Ohio since 2025. He previously served as the lieutenant governor of Ohio from 2019 to 2025.