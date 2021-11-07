VOICES: Veterans’ invisible wounds made worse by pandemic

Physical wounds of war are often noticeable while the invisible wounds - which impact an individual’s mental health- are generally overlooked. Veterans experience post-traumatic stress, mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and traumatic brain injuries at disproportionate rates when compared to civilians. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and traumatic brain injury (TBI) are among the primary health concerns veterans encounter. Other major health concerns include medication abuse, sleeplessness, flashbacks, hyper-vigilance and anger issues.

Mental health across our community has been greatly impacted due to the isolation and stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social isolation and loneliness has led to mental health concerns for many Americans, but particularly veterans who may already be suffering from these invisible wounds. The pandemic has led to increased instability in relationships, difficulties finding employment and food and housing insecurity - all of which has exacerbated the need for recognition and treatment of existing mental health concerns throughout our community. Uncertainty in these foundational blocks are risk factors for veteran homelessness.