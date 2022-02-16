VOICES: Violent crimes underscore need for more gig-worker protections

For too many gig workers, including those making deliveries for services like DoorDash and Instacart, this unnecessary vulnerability has led to driver-involved assaults and carjackings, many deadly.

Recently, Dayton made national news because of attacks on rideshare drivers, one of which was fatal. On January 26, a group of teenagers allegedly held up a Dayton-area rideshare driver at gunpoint. Later that same night, another rideshare driver was discovered dead in his vehicle. Police believe the same group of teens who held up the first driver later lured the second driver to their location in an apparent robbery attempt.