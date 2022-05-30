VOICES: Visit Dayton National Cemetery, ponder what their sacrifice has meant for you

In Hawaii, the Punchbowl (Hill of Sacrifice) contains the remains of 53,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines. The missing are scattered in unknown graves throughout the Pacific in places like Pearl Harbor, Bataan, Midway, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Bougainville, Saipan, Iwo Jima, Okinawa. And the blue waters of the Pacific.

The National Cemeteries also are the final resting places of veterans of Korea. Men fed piecemeal and outnumbered into dozens of delaying actions on the way to Pusan. Marines who broke the stalemate with a brilliant landing at Inchon. And men who battled in the cold and heat for three years to buy a fictional line with their blood. The numbers of missing American’s from Korea is heartbreaking.

Draftees and volunteers who gave their best for all of us in Vietnam are scattered throughout the country at various cemeteries. A New York times op-ed summed up the frustrations of the war when Robert McNamara published his memoirs, “The ghosts of those unlived lives circle close around Mr. McNamara, Surely he must in every quiet moment hear the ceaseless whispers of those poor boys in the infantry dying in the tall grass, platoon by platoon for no purpose….”

Dayton National Cemetery cradles the bodies of 59,000 veterans. You should take your kids there and ponder what their sacrifice has meant for you. We cling to the remnants of democracy because of the sacrifice of others. It is fitting soldiers are buried with soldiers because there are things only they can understand.

David Madden is a retired trial attorney, a mentor at the University of Dayton Law School and a spokesperson for the ACLU. He was an Infantry platoon leader and LTC in the JAG Corps. His book The Constitution and American Racism was published by McFarland Press in 2020.