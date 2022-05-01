VOICES: We need more pipelines

Credit: Jim Mone
Access to affordable and reliable energy is an essential part of modern life. This truth has come into stark view recently as the crisis in Ukraine has unfolded.
One of the roadblocks in the world’s attempts to punish Russia for their invasion of Ukraine has been the reliance of western countries like Germany and Italy on Russian natural gas and oil. These countries rely on the Kremlin to keep their homes warm in the winter and the lights on throughout the year. Europe cannot risk losing access to this essential energy source no matter how egregious Russia’s actions have been.
America has been able to lead the world’s response to Russian aggression because we aren’t reliant on their natural gas and oil. Thanks to the shale revolution in Ohio, America has become a world leader in the production of these essential energy sources. U.S. Energy Information Administration data indicates that in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio was producing more than 2.65 trillion cubic ft of natural gas a year and about 29 million barrels of oil.
At those rates, Ohio could heat 26.5 million homes during the winter and produce 551 million gallons of gasoline. Amazingly, that’s only a fraction of what Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry is capable of producing.
What’s the holdup then? Why are gas prices rising and why is America not providing more natural gas and oil to Europe?
The answer comes down to energy infrastructure. Producing more natural gas and oil is not helpful if it cannot get to where there is need. The pipelines required to transport these products throughout the country and the natural gas liquefaction plants required to ship it across the Atlantic are already operating at or near capacity. This means producers who want to bring more natural gas and oil to consumers are physically unable to.
The need for more pipelines is clear, and yet anti-energy activists continue to fight against them. Efforts to shutdown Line 5 in Michigan and the Mountain Valley Pipeline are misguided at best and dangerous at worst. The reality is that pipelines not only ensure reliable access to essential energy, they reduce carbon emissions and are demonstrated to be the most environmentally efficient solution to deliver natural gas and oil to the market. The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, has even publicly stated that pipelines are the best way to distribute the essential energy we need.
Ohio made natural gas and oil can provide safe, reliable, and clean energy to the world and help reduce the cost of energy for all of us. For that to happen, we must build more pipelines and natural gas liquefaction plants. Doing so will ensure aggressors like Russia no longer hold power over western society, and energy prices here at home remain steady and affordable in the long term.
George Brown is the Executive Director of the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.
