VOICES: We need more pipelines

What’s the holdup then? Why are gas prices rising and why is America not providing more natural gas and oil to Europe?

The answer comes down to energy infrastructure. Producing more natural gas and oil is not helpful if it cannot get to where there is need. The pipelines required to transport these products throughout the country and the natural gas liquefaction plants required to ship it across the Atlantic are already operating at or near capacity. This means producers who want to bring more natural gas and oil to consumers are physically unable to.

The need for more pipelines is clear, and yet anti-energy activists continue to fight against them. Efforts to shutdown Line 5 in Michigan and the Mountain Valley Pipeline are misguided at best and dangerous at worst. The reality is that pipelines not only ensure reliable access to essential energy, they reduce carbon emissions and are demonstrated to be the most environmentally efficient solution to deliver natural gas and oil to the market. The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, has even publicly stated that pipelines are the best way to distribute the essential energy we need.

Ohio made natural gas and oil can provide safe, reliable, and clean energy to the world and help reduce the cost of energy for all of us. For that to happen, we must build more pipelines and natural gas liquefaction plants. Doing so will ensure aggressors like Russia no longer hold power over western society, and energy prices here at home remain steady and affordable in the long term.

George Brown is the Executive Director of the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.