VOICES: We need to reforest our neighborhoods with native species

There is a lot we can do, and now is the perfect time to do it. Take what land isn’t paved – yards – and plant a forest. I’m not talking about a forest of landscaping trees (linden, burning bush, Callery pear, etc.) but a forest of native, indigenous trees and shrubs. Sacrifice mowing and chemically treating treated lawns so others may thrive. We need trees to combat climate change and the heat island effect of urban areas. Native plants are the answer.

Trees produce fruit, limbs, clean air, leaves, food, happiness, better health, clean water, seeds, and, yes, leaves. Be inconvenienced by nuts on the ground but appreciate cleaner air trees provide. Get frustrated by the number of times leaves need raked, but enjoy the fireflies on summer nights. Curse the birds when they leave droppings on the car, but smile when the nestlings fledge after watching the parents feed them for weeks. Get mad when a limb drops on the ground on the sidewalk, but know that communities with more trees are healthier than those without. Yes, they will shade lawns or drop leaves on cars, but they will also reduce flooding by taking up gallons of water every day.

Something as simple as leaving leaves on the ground is a vital ecological process. We can’t sterilize nature to uphold our conveniences. At least, we can’t do this for long and expect to live comfortably. The Earth won’t have it.

Grace Dietsch is the regional conservation manager at Five Rivers MetroParks.