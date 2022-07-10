VOICES: When does human life become special?

There is another perspective often shared among many biologists – those of us who study life. It is the idea that all animals, including humans, are not much different from each other. For example, we share with other mammals the same body plan and the same level of anatomical complexity. On a cellular level, we are practically indistinguishable from nearly all other living things. Does this mean that all life has equal value?

Some years ago I was studying freshwater bryozoans in Thailand. Bryozoans are small invertebrate animals that grow as colonies on submerged surfaces in almost any lake, pond, or river. The most common species looks like a flat scab, although under a microscope it takes on the appearance of a miniature garden of tiny flowers. While examining these creatures one evening, I happened to notice the release of bluish spheres that looked like eggs. Sure enough, within 30 minutes each sphere had divided into two cells, separate but still attached. A few minutes later they had divided again, then again. I realized that these were the same size and shape as human eggs. At one time I must have looked like one of these myself, and the process of cell division would have been exactly the same. I was observing the beginnings of new life, and it was a beautiful and wondrous event. I stayed up all night to watch.