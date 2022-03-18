VOICES: While Ohio patients suffer, middlemen profit

This convoluted and opaque system forces patients to pay more for their medicines at the pharmacy counter. That’s because PBMs keep these rebates a secret. Not even insurers — the companies that hired the PBMs — know exactly what the true net cost of drugs are, after rebates and discounts are applied. This system incentivizes PBMs to favor drugs with higher prices because they yield higher rebates. This, along with a myriad of destructive PBM practices leads to higher drug costs for patients and the entire healthcare system while the PBM continues to make record profits.

For patients on low or fixed incomes, or those who need multiple prescriptions, the extra out-of-pocket spending can add up to thousands of dollars annually. For patients taking specialty medications, like those used to treat certain cancers, the cost can be thousands of dollars each month.

Fortunately, Ohio’s own Senator Sherrod Brown has been a leading voice calling for prescription drug access and affordability. He’s called for meaningful PBM reforms and cosponsored the C-THRU Act in 2019 which would require PBMs to share the savings with patients. If we’re going to address rising out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, we need to advance these types of PBM reforms that improve transparency and affordability

PBMs have been permitted to grow in power and manipulate the drug channel long enough. It’s time to pass meaningful and comprehensive reforms that will displant PBMs from the middle of our drug channel and make medications more affordable for all Buckeyes.

Joshua Cox is a board-certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist and is currently the Director of Pharmacy Services for Dayton Physicians Network.