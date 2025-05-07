VOICES: Why our children’s mental health deserves more attention

The pandemic further exacerbated these challenges. Remote learning, social isolation, and a general sense of uncertainty took a significant toll on children’s mental health. Many of them were forced to adjust to new learning environments, away from their friends and the support systems they relied on previously. The increase in anxiety and depression rates in children, fueled by the fear of illness and the loss of routine, was both shocking and heartbreaking.

This is why we must foster an environment where talking about mental health is just as normalized as discussing physical health. We need to cultivate safe spaces where children feel comfortable expressing their emotions without fear of judgment. Schools, parents, and caregivers play a critical role in identifying early signs of distress, offering support, and connecting children to professional help if needed.

However, awareness alone is not enough. We must advocate for meaningful change. Parents and caregivers need more education and resources to better understand how to nurture their children’s mental health. Every school should have access to mental health services to help children learn healthy coping mechanisms, manage their emotions, and seek assistance when necessary. By encouraging open dialogue, we can prevent stigma from taking root and empower children to express their feelings clearly.

As adults, we need to understand the role of technology in children’s lives. Social media platforms, gaming, and digital communication all come with their own set of pressures. From cyberbullying to constant comparisons to others online, kids today are growing up in an environment where their perceptions of what is “normal” is constantly challenged. As a society, we need to strike a balance between the benefits of technology and the mental health risks it poses. Digital literacy programs can help children navigate this new landscape, promoting healthy usage while protecting them from the negative aspects of online life.

Ultimately, we must recognize that mental health is just as vital to a child’s development as physical health. Without addressing their emotional and psychological needs, we risk leaving them vulnerable to a lifetime of struggles. May, as Mental Health Awareness Month, serves as a critical opportunity to not only raise awareness but to take concrete steps to ensure that every child has access to the care, support, and resources they need to thrive mentally, emotionally, and socially.

Taking care of our children’s mental health is not a luxury — it is an absolute necessity. By committing to this cause, we invest not only in the well-being of today’s youth but in a healthier, more resilient future for all.

Melissa Norman is the CEO of Choices Coordinated Care Solutions.