VOICES: Wilberforce opens doors to students who have not always had an open door

Our Homecoming Week is filled with celebrations with my class, underclassmen and alums, and it gets better every year. It takes a hidden gem like Wilberforce to open its doors to students who did not always have an open door. And that’s because Wilberforce is the physical embodiment of home. The words, “We are family” are heard often and those words ring true. Our school colors are green and gold and as we reflect on that camaraderie we often say, “We come in green (as freshmen) and we leave gold (as graduates).”

As my last year approaches, I look forward to being able to walk that sacred campus that has stood and withstood for 167 years — and by the grace of God it will stand another 167 years. I look forward to sitting at the historic fountain that has, for scores of decades, served as a hallowed gathering place. I look forward to seeing the basketball games that are so important to our culture as a university and as a student body. What you learn on this small, rural campus is, big is not always better and that sometimes more can be done with less.

Innovation is a skill that is taught and cultivated at Wilberforce University where you learn to think outside of the box and to come up with creative solutions to solve complex issues. It is a university for the rough diamonds whose worth has been undervalued, but by graduation they become many-faceted gems because of the potential that has been transformed.

Our motto is “The First, The Future, The Force.” Wilberforce University is The First private HBCU, The Future because of our innovative renaissance, and The Force – because we are to be reckoned with.

Alexander Murphy is the president of the Student Government Association at Wilberforce University.