VOICES: You can help disrupt generational poverty

Fifty-two families, all tornado impacted renters, have applied so far and we continue to receive applications for the program. Of the current applicants: 92% are people of color, 79% are female head of household, and 69% have children in the home. Our first three homeowners in this program are women that lived in properties that were condemned post-tornadoes. One was homeless for ten months because she couldn’t find affordable housing, one found housing but was facing a 40% rent increase, and the third, is one of nine children and the first in her family to own a home.

In the wake of this disaster, we’ve created opportunities for families to become first-time homeowners, disrupting generational poverty cycles through the wealth-building that homeownership provides. You can help! Leveraging current resources, we have undertaken the construction of 16 homes and intend to keep building for our community. Scaling the program to meet the need will require additional investment. Organizations and individuals can help by donating or volunteering.

Laura Mercer is the former Executive Director of the Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations Group. Adam Blake is the Vice President of Affordable Housing for County Corp.

How you can help

Donate to the Pathway Fund at The Dayton Foundation (#8561) - https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html

Donate professional services – contact Laura@NautilusSG.com

Volunteer (3 day minimum) – contact volunteer@weekofcompassion.org

Survivors interested in the Pathway Program can get more information and apply at:

Survivors needing assistance with tornado recovery

Call Catholic Social Services 937-223-7217, extension 1137

