VOICES: You can help ensure students have access to arts training

With a career schedule not for the faint of heart, I agreed to lend my time, energy, and talents to what I describe as the “dream factory of the arts.” I have the honor of being co-chair this year for the Wright State ArtsGala. Wright State University has state-of-the-art educational facilities with dedicated faculty and staff helping to foster and nourish the next generation of artists and creators.

As in my case over three decades ago, I know that having access to training can be life-changing. As co-chair of this fundraiser, ensuring that Wright State University can provide financial assistance through scholarships to the next generation of dancers, filmmakers, artists, musicians and technicians struck a personal chord.

Over many decades, Wright State has produced its fair share of Oscar (Steve Bognar, Julia Reichart, Hannah Beachler) and Tony (Joey Monda) winners and nominees, but most importantly has provided a steady stream of working artists who ply their craft in so many spaces across this country and indeed the world. The influence and reach of their graduates is unheard of for a school located in the Midwest.

In a few weeks, we are putting on a fundraiser event that, at its core, is beyond the glitz and opportunity for dressing up. This a chance to come together to ensure that scholarships are available to those who burn bright with potential and talent but need validation and, quite frankly, a way to ease the burden of rising higher education costs.

Every time we met as a host committee to plan this event, we were privileged to meet scholarship recipients and witness their talents in mini showcases. They shared from the heart the impact the scholarships have had on their training. These scholarships turn their dreams into reality and make it possible to reach for the stars. Now is your chance to witness their talents and purchase a ticket, prepared to be inspired. Learn more at wright.edu/artsgala.