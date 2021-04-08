VOICES: What the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton means to me

My name is Olivia and I am in the fifth grade at Horizon Science Academy. Math is my favorite subject. I live in Dayton with my dad, my grandma, and my older brother. My grandma and my dad want us to have the best school and the best place to go after school, so in the summer, my brother and I are members of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. I really love the club.

My dad works making Crocs, and before COVID my grandma worked, too. She wanted us to have a safe and fun place to go after school, where they help me with my homework and I could meet new friends and learn new things like coding and physical fitness. I first started to come to the club when I was in third grade, and after we heard that we could come back after the COVID break, we asked to come back.