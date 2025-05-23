‘Your choices impact young people like me.’ Local students write to visiting NATO delgates

---

I’m not a world leader, but I still care a lot about what happens in the world. In school, we learn about wars, alliances, and global issues but we also see how those things affect real people, including people in our own communities. I hope that as you make decisions, you remember that your choices impact young people like me, too. We may not be in the room when big decisions are made, but we’re the ones who will live with them the longest.

- Katie Aguilar

I am concerned with the state that the planet is in. My hope for the future is that, one day, I can start a family. I don’t want to have kids in a world which is unhealthy to live in. We’re living beyond our means and I fear the environmental impact of doing so. It’s a concern of mine and the consequences of what the implications are for our children and their future.

- Jaxon Beasley

There are some things I’d like you to know about our city. Dayton may seem small, but it is full of people who care deeply about their neighbors and the world. Most people here believe in fairness, hard work, and helping others. We have a strong history here too, including times when peace talks happened in our city, like the Dayton Peace Accords. The Dayton Peace Accords are a reminder that even in the face of war and division, dialogue can bring change.

We may not be as close to every conflict you deal with, but we still feel the impact of your decisions. The choices you make as leaders can reach all the way to our homes, even if we are far from the places you talk about. If there is war or fighting in other parts of the world, it can mean higher prices for some resources, or that the people we know are sent away to help. Even small changes in global safety can affect how we live day to day. That’s why what you do matters so much, not just for the countries you represent, but for kids, families, and communities like mine

- Graciela C. C.

It’s great NATO delegates have come here to celebrate the anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords but I hope it will not be the last time this city is recognized. While all the delegates are here, I hope they will remember that they have influence and power to end things. There’s no suffering that should be prolonged simply because people do not believe others could be capable of such things. Time and time again there’s been instances of cruelty and murder towards certain groups that aren’t acknowledged because they’re seemingly not an urgent matter. The Dayton Peace Accords luckily ended the war in Bosnia, only after there was a massacre of Bosnian Muslims. It shouldn’t take a massacre for an agreement to be met, which is something I hope will be kept in mind for other conflicts.

Just as the Dayton Peace Accords did, signing other peace agreements can help refugees and displaced people find a home. Dayton is home to many different ethnic cultures and is welcoming to immigrants.

- Adali Cos

By coming here, I hope we can all join together and better understand each others’ desires. In the end, we all want peace. Understanding and learning from each other is how we are able to prevent conflicts, and the world needs less of those more than ever. By conversing, we’ll be able to help each other and provide aid once we know where it’s needed.

Above all, this meeting of countries is meant to create bonds. Bonds that will bring all of us closer to international peace. When you return home, I implore you to not forget the connections you made and the things you learned about Dayton. I hope you will be able to keep in mind your impact on us and the other Western countries as you make your decisions over the big pond. I hope you will be able to make better choices than ever before now that you are able to consider the needs of those outside of Europe. Whatever happens, I hope you will keep Dayton in mind.

- Charlotte Fanjoy

Our past shows that Dayton can be a place where global peace takes place. As you visit I hope you see not only our historical significance, but also our potential for the future. My generation is growing up in an increasingly interconnected world. Every day, we see global affairs play out in real time. We are aware that international corporation diplomacy instability are abstract concepts; they shape our lives locally. Whether it’s a global conflict influencing refugee populations, international trade impacting local jobs or climate agreements affecting the air we breathe, your decisions directly affect our communities.

I hope for future peace collaboration and mutual respect defines international relations. I hope for a world where diplomacy is valued over aggression and where youth and every country can grow up with access to education, safety, and opportunities. Dayton has long been a crossroads for innovation and peace. Let our city serve as a reminder of what is possible when people come together and pursue something better.

- Chloe Ryan

What you should know about the Dayton region is that we are a community rich of immigrants. For example, in the Rwandan genocide, Dayton welcomed refuges to come into the region to escape the cruel environment that the people were living in. Along with that, Dayton has been the birthplace of many inventions, the most notable invention being the first practical airplane by the Wright Brothers – Orville and Wilbur. Dayton is a haven to those chasing a better chance at life, and new opportunities.

- Chelsea Ruiz

I’d like to tell you about our city. We’re a city full of immigrants. I myself am the son of immigrants. My father is a roofer and my mother’s a housekeeper. We have many immigrant communities here in Dayton. I’d like to remind you that your work has effects on people’s lives locally. Your work of preventing conflicts stops communities from getting torn apart.

- Ronaldo Rodas

As a young adult, I have dreams and hopes for Dayton. I picture safe, stable, and united communities. I picture a place of peace, joy, and security, a place of less violence. And for the world, I hope for peace that spreads globally. I dream of a world with less war, less conflict, and more connected communities and nations. I long for a safe planet where innocent people aren’t put in harm’s way. I also hope for a healthier earth. I want more efforts to be put in place to try to mitigate the effects of climate change, both the immediate and long term effects. These can range from trying to restore towns and communities that were severely harmed by violent storms, to implementing efforts to limit carbon dioxide emissions. Overall, I hope for a better city, a better country, and a better planet, united under peace and sustainability to benefit everyone. And I hope you honorable NATO delegates can help make this happen.

- Violet Summers