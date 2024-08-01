10 area back-to-school events offering family fun, food and school supplies

BreakingNews
Credit: JIM NOELKER

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
Updated 32 minutes ago
The summer season is almost over, with the school year just around the corner. Events across the region are taking place to make sure all children are ready and prepared.

Many of these events are offering free school supplies for those in need, while others are offering one last family fun night for the summer.

📝Back to School Bash at Rotary Park

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: Rotary Park Shelter: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Piano lesson studio Brandie B Writes Songs is putting on its first Back to School Bash event at Rotary Park. The event will feature scavenger hunts, a potluck, tie-dying and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a white T-shirt, a dish for the potluck and outdoor clothes. Tickets for the event can be purchased online. More information can also be found by texting the studio’s business line: 513-289-2878.

📝Back to School Carnival

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 839 Cherry St., Blanchester

Cost: Free

Description: The Laurels of Blanchester will conducta special back to school carnival with face-painting, music, food and a school supplies giveaway.

📝Back to School Bash at the Dayton Mall

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3

Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: This event includes carnival games, face-painting and a bounce house for families. The mall will also be giving out a select number of school supplies during the event. This event coincides with Ohio’s Tax Free Days program.

📝Back to School Bingo at the Dayton Mall

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Location: Dayton Mall: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: Hosted at the Dayton Mall Food Court, the Back to School Bingo event will include gift cards and other prizes.

Explore9 unexpected tax-free items during Ohio’s sales tax holiday

📝Back to School Bash Miamisburg

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8

Location: Riverfront Park: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Cost: Free

Description: Miamisburg City Schools is celebrating the start of the school year with a free event for families. There will be food, games and a screening of the The Little Mermaid live action remake. School supplies will be available for Miamisburg City Schools students.

📝Back to School Block Party

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 10

Location: 2100 W. Third St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: The McClendon Institute will be hosting a free, family-friendly event with food, hair cuts, school supplies and more.

📝Back to School Bash at Goldfish Swim School

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: 7058 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: Goldfish Swim Schoolis conducting a free event with crafts, ice cream and outdoor games.

📝Back to School Bash at the Lincoln Community Center

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18

Location: Lincoln Community Center: 110 Ash St., Troy

Cost: Free

Description: This event will include food, games and more. The center is also seeking donations to help this event be a success.

📝Dayton Metro Library Back to School Hangout

Credit: Marshall Gorby

When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 21

Location: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting children for listening to music and designing their very own pencil case.

📝Back 2 School Block Party

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25

Location: L.A. Salon and Spa: 3030 Oakridge Drive, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the L. A. Salon and Spa in Dayton will be offering free food, school supplies, a DJ and a bounce house. I.C.E Drill team and Drum Corps. will also be performing.

Send your event details to us

Email: ddnnews@coxinc.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

