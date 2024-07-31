9 unexpected tax-free items during Ohio’s sales tax holiday

Now, under an update signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, thousands more items qualify for the tax break.

And you may be amazed at some of the wacky things that make the list this year.

The tax holiday is going on now through Aug. 8.

But the biggest change is that the threshold for tax-free purchases jumps from $75 to $500 per item.

Those items do not have to be school supplies, they simply have to be what the state calls “tangible goods.”

So here are 9 things you can now purchase with no sales tax, saving between 7 to 8%, depending on your county.

Some of them may be considered “wacky,” as they have absolutely nothing to do with back-to-school season.

The items include:

Laptops costing less than $500

HDTVs under $500

iPads and tablets

XBoxes (and Playstations)

Eyeglasses and contact lenses

Tires for your car

Barbecue grills

Bicycles

Dine-in restaurant meals

Meals will be one of the most notable changes: for 10 days you can go to dinner anywhere in Ohio and pay no sales tax (takeout food is not affected, as it is not normally subject to tax).

Things that don’t qualify

So what does not qualify for a tax break? Used cars, boats, alcohol, tobacco, vaping products and any marijuana items.

Gasoline and diesel fuel also do not qualify, as it is not considered “tangible personal property.”

Services like haircuts, manicures and your Spectrum or Altafiber bill are also not included.

And anything with recurring payments, such as monthly car payments, is not included.