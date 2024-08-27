7-day menu planner

Make an easy Blueberry Pie for dessert: Bake a frozen pie crust according to directions; cool. Combine 1 (16-ounce) jar blueberry jam and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon; microwave on high 1 minute or until mixture liquefies. Stir in 2 cups fresh blueberries. Spoon mixture into shell; chill for 1 hour. To serve, slice and garnish with light whipped cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Make an extra pie for Monday (Labor Day).

MONDAY (Budget)

Celebrate Labor Day with Root Beer Pulled Pork Sandwiches (see recipe) on whole-grain toasted buns. Serve with deli potato salad and coleslaw (or make your own). For dessert, slice the extra pie and top it with Vanilla Ice Cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pulled pork, buns and potato salad for Tuesday. Save enough ice cream for Tuesday and Saturday.

TUESDAY (Heat and Eat)

No one will mind eating leftover Pulled Pork for dinner. Add the leftover potato salad and some pickles, olives and carrot sticks to munch on. Top the leftover ice cream with fresh peaches.

WEDNESDAY (Kids)

No kid can resist Spaghetti with Meat Sauce: Buy any of the sauces in a jar; heat and spoon it over any cooked spaghetti. Top with a little freshly grated Parmesan, and dinner is ready.

Add a chopped lettuce salad, whole-grain rolls and watermelon cubes for dessert.

THURSDAY (Express)

With the swiftness of a superhero, you’ll have Reuben Wraps on the table: Spread burrito-size tortillas with reduced-fat Thousand Island dressing. Top with deli coleslaw, thinly sliced deli corned beef and Swiss cheese. Roll, halve and serve.

Add deli Three-Bean Salad. Nectarines are dessert.

FRIDAY (Meatless)

With its good flavor and simplicity, you can’t go wrong with Macaroni Soup with Beans and Cabbage: Cook 1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high. Add 1 thinly sliced medium onion, 1 pound thinly sliced savoy cabbage, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until cabbage begins to wilt, stirring often. Add 4 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth, 2 (19-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans and 1 1/2 cups water; bring to a boil. Add macaroni; heat through and serve.

Make a lettuce salad and top with sliced hard-boiled eggs and tomato wedges. Serve with crusty bread. For dessert, try fresh plums.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

This Baked Grouper (see recipe) was a hit with our guests. Serve it with rice tossed with petite green peas (frozen). Add a Bibb lettuce salad and sourdough bread. For dessert, make or buy Chocolate Brownies and top them with leftover ice cream. If desired, drizzle with Chocolate sauce to cap off a fine meal.

CARIBBEAN CHICKEN AND RICE SALAD (Sunday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes, plus rice

1/2 cup slivered almonds, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

12 ounces chicken breast tenders, cut into bite-size pieces

1 (8-ounce) package yellow rice mix

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, divided

1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion (such as Vidalia)

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 teaspoon jerk seasoning

1 1/4 cups fresh orange juice, divided

1 teaspoon arrowroot (see note)

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon orange zest (orange part only)

1 cup orange sections

4 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

Heat a large skillet on medium-high. Add almonds and cook, stirring, until golden; set aside. In same skillet, heat 3/4 teaspoon oil and cook chicken 4 minutes, stirring, or until almost cooked through. Remove to a warm plate and cover to finish cooking. Meanwhile, cook the rice according to package directions. Toss hot rice with 1/4 cup chopped cilantro; set aside to keep warm.

For the dressing: Heat 3/4 teaspoon oil in a pan. Add onions, jalapeno pepper and jerk seasoning; cook 5 minutes or until onions are softened. Add 1 cup orange juice; boil 5 minutes to reduce. Combine the arrowroot and remaining 1/4 cup orange juice; stir into sauce to thicken. Add salt and orange zest. Toss the cooked chicken, orange sections, half the almonds, remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and spinach together. Add the hot rice and the dressing; toss again to mix thoroughly. Top with remaining almonds and serve.

Note: Arrowroot is a flavorless thickening agent. Look for it near the spices and baking ingredients.

Per serving: 308 calories, 20 grams protein, 7 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 43 grams carbohydrate, 41 milligrams cholesterol, 616 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

ROOT BEER PULLED PORK SANDWICHES (Monday)

Servings: makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 11 hours on low; 15 to 20 minutes on high

1 (5- to 6-pound) bone-in pork shoulder, trimmed

1 (1-ounce) packet onion soup mix

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (12-ounce) can root beer

2 cups barbecue sauce, divided

Place pork in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Rub onion soup mix all over pork; sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together root beer and 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Pour over pork. Cook on low 10 to 11 hours or until internal temperature reaches 190 degrees. Remove pork to cutting board and let cool slightly. Pour a cup of liquid from slow cooker into large measuring cup; discard fat to reserve about 3/4 cup of liquid. Use 2 forks to shred pork, discarding any fatty pieces. Place all the pork back into cooker with reserved juices. Add remaining barbecue sauce. Stir to combine. Cover; cook on high 15 to 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Per serving: 460 calories, 37 grams protein, 20 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 7 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 132 milligrams cholesterol, 753 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 2.

BAKED GROUPER (Saturday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 small onions, cut into 6 wedges each

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

3/4 cup canned crushed tomatoes

5 Tablespoons tomato paste (see note)

Water (if needed)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt (or to taste)

Black pepper to taste

1 1/2 pounds skinless grouper filet, cut into 3-inch pieces

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

2 to 3 pinches cayenne pepper

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add onions and bell pepper; cook and stir 10 minutes or until softened. Stir in crushed tomatoes and tomato paste. Cover; reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring often, 10 minutes or until onions are very soft. (If mixture becomes too thick, thin with some water.) Season with salt and black pepper. Put filets in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, folding under thin ends. Season with lemon pepper and cayenne pepper. Add sauce and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.

NOTE: For convenience, look for tomato paste in a tube.

Per serving: 186 calories, 23 grams protein, 6 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 42 milligrams cholesterol, 367 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com. Follow Susan on Twitter: @7DayMenu. The Menu Planner is also accessible at 7daymenuplanner.com. Read Susan’s blog: makingthemenu.com. And check out Susan’s book: “7-Day Menu Planner for Dummies” is on shelves now. Order yours on Amazon.com.