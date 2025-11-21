Breaking: Explosion reported after IED goes off in Dayton, police investigating

70 Dayton businesses part of holiday shopping promotion

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
0 minutes ago
X

This week, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun a new promotion for those wanting to save some money during the holiday shopping season.

Those who purchase a certain amount of Downtown Dollars, an e-gift card accepted at more than 70 businesses in Dayton, will receive an additional digital voucher known as a Bonus Buy.

ExploreSee also: MetroParks Ice Rink opens for season Nov. 28: A ‘must do’ for the holidays

“Whether you’re buying for someone else or treating yourself this holiday season, everyone wins with Downtown Dollars,” said Katie Meyer, president and CEO of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Our small businesses rely on shoppers buying local during the holiday season and every day. The Downtown Dollars program is an easy way to share a gift that’s uniquely Dayton with anyone on your holiday shopping list while directly supporting the businesses that make our community shine.”

Bonus Buys will be offered in three varieties — those who purchase $50 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $25 dollar Bonus Buy, those who purchase $100 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $50 Bonus Buy and those who purchase $200 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $100 Bonus Buy.

These extra vouchers offer many of the same benefits as traditional Downtown Dollars e-gift cards. However, only the Bonus Buys feature an expiration date and will not work after Jan. 2.

After purchasing, both vouchers will be delivered via email. Each customer can only receive one Bonus Buy card.

Businesses which accept Downtown Dollars and Bonus Buys include The Neon, Dayton Live, Oregon Express, Rabbit Hole Books, Omega Music, Gem City Jewelry, Day Air Ball Park and more.

The first season of Deck the Diamond, a new Dayton holiday tradition at Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons, started on Nov. 14 and continues through Jan. 3, 2026. The family-friendly 45-night ticketed event features a winter wonderland of lights and decorations, tasty holiday treats and beverages, holiday shopping, the North Pole Express, a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree, photos with Santa and more. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

For more information, check out downtowndayton.org.

In Other News
1
MetroParks Ice Rink opens for season Nov. 28: A ‘must do’ for the...
2
Holiday lights in Dayton and the region: Driving, walking displays
3
Winterizing your home? 6 tips for getting it done
4
‘The Paper’ surprisingly not an antiquated comedy
5
Rascal Flatts will be a headliner at the 2026 Voices of America Country...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.