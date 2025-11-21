70 Dayton businesses part of holiday shopping promotion

“Whether you’re buying for someone else or treating yourself this holiday season, everyone wins with Downtown Dollars,” said Katie Meyer, president and CEO of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Our small businesses rely on shoppers buying local during the holiday season and every day. The Downtown Dollars program is an easy way to share a gift that’s uniquely Dayton with anyone on your holiday shopping list while directly supporting the businesses that make our community shine.”

Bonus Buys will be offered in three varieties — those who purchase $50 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $25 dollar Bonus Buy, those who purchase $100 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $50 Bonus Buy and those who purchase $200 worth of Downtown Dollars will receive a $100 Bonus Buy.

These extra vouchers offer many of the same benefits as traditional Downtown Dollars e-gift cards. However, only the Bonus Buys feature an expiration date and will not work after Jan. 2.

After purchasing, both vouchers will be delivered via email. Each customer can only receive one Bonus Buy card.

Businesses which accept Downtown Dollars and Bonus Buys include The Neon, Dayton Live, Oregon Express, Rabbit Hole Books, Omega Music, Gem City Jewelry, Day Air Ball Park and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

For more information, check out downtowndayton.org.