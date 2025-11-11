95th annual Waffle Shop brings holiday cheer to downtown Dayton next week

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition to dine-in and carryout dining, Waffle Shop includes live music every day, a bake sale and a craft bazaar. There will also be a raffle including gift certificates for many local businesses.

“We hope the community joins us again this year for Waffle Shop,” said Maggie Barlow, publicity chair. “When you dine with us, you help us feed the community. Our proceeds fund small grants to small nonprofit organizations as they work to serve our neighbors who need help — now more than ever.”

The list of organizations that will benefit from this year’s Waffle Shop include:

• Soroptimist International of Dayton, Ohio

• CityHeart Corporation

• Eagle’s Wings Stable

• Eternal Light Baptist Church of Dayton, Ohio

• CareHouse

• LifeCare Alliance (Diabetes Dayton)

• Virtuous New Life Ministries

• Flourishing Under Distress

• Closet Transformation Inc

• Disciples of Destiny

• Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living

• Gem City Diaper Bank

• Good Shepherd Ministries

• Hands for Mom

• Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

• Q+ Youth Center

• Fairborn UMC

Also, this year’s Celebrity waffle bakers/waiters are:

Tuesday, Nov. 18: Kamran Afzal, director and chief of police for the city of Dayton

Wednesday, Nov. 19: Gabrielle Enright, anchor/reporter, News Center 7

Thursday, Nov. 20: Tom Nichols, director of media relations and broadcasting for the Dayton Dragons

Friday, Nov. 21: Cassie Barlow, president of SOCHE (Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education)

Waffle Shop began in November 1929 and is one of the oldest and continuous holiday charitable events in Dayton. Organizers said it takes approximately 100 workers per day to serve the community, providing behind the scenes assistance during the four days with donations of baked goods, bazaar items and volunteer secretarial assistance.

“Come taste the blessings at Waffle Shop, feeding body and soul for 95 years,” said Rev. Peter Homeyer, Christ Episcopal Church Rector, in a press statement. “Join us for an almost 100-year-old tradition of enjoying waffles, Dayton and each other. All the profits go to feeding local charities!"

HOW TO GO

What: The 95th annual Waffle Shop

Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 18-21

More info: Online ordering began Nov. 10. Call 937-223-2416 or visit daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop.