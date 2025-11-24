‘A Very Carillon Christmas’ TV special airing three times this week

“A Very Carillon Christmas,” a 35-minute holiday television special which won a 2025 Ohio Valley Emmy Award, will air on WHIO-TV Channel 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the opening night of Carillon Historical Park’s annual “A Carillon Christmas” event. lt will also air on MeTV at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The special co-starred Dayton native Gary Sandy — best known as Andy Travis on the classic sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” — and Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress. It was produced and directed by Michael Webber, CEO of MainSail Productions.