‘A Very Carillon Christmas’ TV special airing three times this week

“A Very Carillon Christmas,” a 35-minute holiday television special which won a 2025 Ohio Valley Emmy Award, will air on WHIO-TV Channel 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the opening night of Carillon Historical Park’s annual “A Carillon Christmas” event. lt will also air on MeTV at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The special co-starred Dayton native Gary Sandy — best known as Andy Travis on the classic sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” — and Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress. It was produced and directed by Michael Webber, CEO of MainSail Productions.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Conceived by Kress, “A Very Carillon Christmas” finds Sandy and Kress on a fun holiday adventure attempting to save Christmas while highlighting Dayton’s innovation legacy.
Among Dayton’s landmark innovations highlighted in the special are the airplane, cash register, automobile starter motor, Cheez-It and the first NFL game.
“I tried to pack in as many Dayton inventions as possible,” Kress said previously in a press release. “Given that the city once held more patents per capita than any in America, I couldn’t possibly fit everything.”
For more information, visit daytonhistory.org.
About the Author