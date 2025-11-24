‘A Very Carillon Christmas’ TV special airing three times this week

Breaking: Carlisle schools income tax repeal request will be recounted

Left to right: Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress, MainSail Productions CEO Michael Weber and Gary Sandy celebrate "A Very Carillon Christmas" winning an Ohio Valley Emmy Award. JAMES D. DECAMP

Left to right: Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress, MainSail Productions CEO Michael Weber and Gary Sandy celebrate "A Very Carillon Christmas" winning an Ohio Valley Emmy Award. JAMES D. DECAMP
“A Very Carillon Christmas,” a 35-minute holiday television special which won a 2025 Ohio Valley Emmy Award, will air on WHIO-TV Channel 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the opening night of Carillon Historical Park’s annual “A Carillon Christmas” event. lt will also air on MeTV at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The special co-starred Dayton native Gary Sandy — best known as Andy Travis on the classic sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” — and Carillon Historical Park President and CEO Brady Kress. It was produced and directed by Michael Webber, CEO of MainSail Productions.

Carillon Historical Park, a 65-acre open-air history museum in Dayton is decked out in holiday lights for its annual A Carillon Christmas event. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Conceived by Kress, “A Very Carillon Christmas” finds Sandy and Kress on a fun holiday adventure attempting to save Christmas while highlighting Dayton’s innovation legacy.

Among Dayton’s landmark innovations highlighted in the special are the airplane, cash register, automobile starter motor, Cheez-It and the first NFL game.

“I tried to pack in as many Dayton inventions as possible,” Kress said previously in a press release. “Given that the city once held more patents per capita than any in America, I couldn’t possibly fit everything.”

For more information, visit daytonhistory.org.

