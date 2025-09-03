Actor Fred Savage will be at The NEON; Yellow Springs Film Fest has announced its full lineup

Emmy-nominated actor/director Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”) will attend a special screening of the 1989 children’s movie “Little Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at The NEON.

In the film, Savage played Brian, an 11-year-old boy who befriends Maurice, a real-life “monster under the bed.” The film, which featured Fred’s real-life brother, Ben Savage, of “Boy Meets World” fame, failed at the box office but became a cult classic, which is why it is part of The NEON’s Cult Movie Night Series.

‘Little Monsters’ feels like the perfect cozy nostalgia film to lead us into October," said NEON manager Jonathan McNeal.

Tickets are $13. The screening begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 130 E. Fifth St.

For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.

Yellow Springs Film Fest announces full schedule of events

The full lineup has been announced for the third annual Yellow Springs Film Festival happening Oct. 2-5.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

“A Tribute to Rod Serling,” featuring a live play, presentations and panel discussion, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

Kevin Nealon’s standup comedy at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

“She Dances” screening plus Q&A with star Audrey Zahn at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Magic Hour” screening at The Little Art Theatre

Steven Bognar Film Seminar at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“School of Rock,” a free concert and screening, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Short Films Program at The Little Art Theatre

3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Growing Up Female” screening plus the Julia Reichert Award at The Little Art Theatre

4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

The Novelizers with Michael Ian Black, a live podcast, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Prime Minister” screening at The Little Art Theatre

7:15-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“The Twilight Zone” selected episodes Season 1 and 2 on Short Street (between Xenia and S. Walnut St.)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Dogma” screening plus Q&A with director Kevin Smith at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College (this event is sold out)

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“We Want the Funk!” screening plus Q&A with directors Stanley Nelson and Nicole London at The Little Art Theatre

10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Agent of Happiness” screening at The Little Art Theatre

10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Fantasy Life” screening at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Are We Good? screening at The Little Art Theatre

1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

Hannah Beachler In Conversation at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Ravens” screening plus Q&A with producer Orian Williams at The Little Art Theatre

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Mistaken for Strangers” plus Q&A with director Tom Beninger and his brother, Matt, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Andre is an Idiot” screening at The Little Art Theatre

Tickets for these events are on sale now. For more information, visit ysfilmfest.com.

Wright State grad joins Broadway revival of ‘Chess’

Wright State University musical theater graduate Shavey Brown, who made his Broadway debut last season in the Tony Award-winning revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” is heading back to the Great White Way this fall in the first Broadway revival of the 1986 musical “Chess.”

The Fairfield native will be seen in the ensemble and understudy the roles of Molokov and Walter. The show stars Tony winner Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge!”), Emmy nominee Lea Michele (“Glee”) and rising talent Nicholas Christopher (“Sweeney Todd”).

Featuring music from ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Chess” tells the political, romantic story of American and Russian chess champions “playing a match against each other — and competing for the same woman — at the height of the Cold War." The musical is best known for the international pop hit “One Night in Bangkok.”

“So excited to be part of this show with some old friends and new friends!,” Brown said in a Facebook post. “Come see us at the Imperial Theatre starting October 15th.”

Brown’s national touring credits include “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “My Fair Lady,” “Dreamgirls” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” His off-Broadway and other New York theater credits include City Center’s “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Sutton Foster as well as “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “The Fantasticks.” His regional credits include Human Race Theatre Company, Old Globe, Ahmanson, American Conservatory Theatre and Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s also appeared on film and TV in “The Blacklist” and “Vinyl.”

For more information, visit chessbroadway.com.

Dayton Society of Artists announces leadership transition

The Dayton Society of Artists has announced a leadership transition within the organization.

Jo Bell has stepped down from her role as gallery director. In a press release, the organization praised her as “a vital force in advancing the gallery’s growth, shaping its creative direction and curating exhibitions that have left a lasting impact on both artists and the community.”

“We are incredibly thankful to Jo for her years of commitment and her thoughtful curation, which has enriched our gallery and the artists we serve,” said Julie Riley, president of the Dayton Society of Artists. “Her leadership has made a profound difference.”

Stepping into the role of interim gallery director is Matt Burgy, an arts professional with a background in visual arts. The organization acknowledged his “dynamic perspective” and enthusiasm for supporting artists and engaging the community.

“Matt’s vision and energy make him a wonderful addition to our team,” Riley said. “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to what lies ahead under his leadership.”

All programs currently scheduled for 2025 will continue as planned.