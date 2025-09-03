Breaking: MISSING: 80-year-old Xenia man with memory issues last seen Tuesday

Actor Fred Savage will be at The NEON; Yellow Springs Film Fest has announced its full lineup

Actor Fred Savage will attend a special screening of "Little Monsters" Sept. 18 at The NEON. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Actor Fred Savage will attend a special screening of "Little Monsters" Sept. 18 at The NEON. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
STAGE NOTES
By
1 hour ago
X

Updates in the worlds of film, theater and visual arts are key in arts news around the Dayton region.

Fred Savage to attend screening of ‘Little Monsters’ at The NEON

Emmy-nominated actor/director Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”) will attend a special screening of the 1989 children’s movie “Little Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at The NEON.

In the film, Savage played Brian, an 11-year-old boy who befriends Maurice, a real-life “monster under the bed.” The film, which featured Fred’s real-life brother, Ben Savage, of “Boy Meets World” fame, failed at the box office but became a cult classic, which is why it is part of The NEON’s Cult Movie Night Series.

‘Little Monsters’ feels like the perfect cozy nostalgia film to lead us into October," said NEON manager Jonathan McNeal.

Tickets are $13. The screening begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 130 E. Fifth St.

For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.

Yellow Springs Film Fest announces full schedule of events

The full lineup has been announced for the third annual Yellow Springs Film Festival happening Oct. 2-5.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

“A Tribute to Rod Serling,” featuring a live play, presentations and panel discussion, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

Kevin Nealon’s standup comedy at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

Kevin Nealon arrives at the premiere of "Dog Gone" on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023, at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. He'll perform Friday, Oct. 3 as part of the Yellow Springs Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

“She Dances” screening plus Q&A with star Audrey Zahn at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Magic Hour” screening at The Little Art Theatre

Steven Bognar Film Seminar at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

Audrey Zahn co-stars with her father, Steve Zahn, in "She Dances," the opening night selection of the third annual Yellow Springs Film Festival slated Oct. 3. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“School of Rock,” a free concert and screening, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Short Films Program at The Little Art Theatre

3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Growing Up Female” screening plus the Julia Reichert Award at The Little Art Theatre

For 50 years, Julia Reichert illuminated humanity, particularly America’s working-class, across compelling themes of feminism, family, politics and economics. She was also a Wright State University professor of film production for 28 years. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

The Novelizers with Michael Ian Black, a live podcast, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Prime Minister” screening at The Little Art Theatre

7:15-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“The Twilight Zone” selected episodes Season 1 and 2 on Short Street (between Xenia and S. Walnut St.)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“Dogma” screening plus Q&A with director Kevin Smith at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College (this event is sold out)

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

“We Want the Funk!” screening plus Q&A with directors Stanley Nelson and Nicole London at The Little Art Theatre

This undated photo provided by the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation shows Antioch College graduate “The Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling. (AP Photo/Rod Serling Memorial Foundation)

icon to expand image

10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Agent of Happiness” screening at The Little Art Theatre

10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Fantasy Life” screening at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Are We Good? screening at The Little Art Theatre

1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

Hannah Beachler In Conversation at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

Academy Award winner and Wright State graduate Hannah Beachler. (PHOTO COURTESY OF HANNAH BEACHLER)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Ravens” screening plus Q&A with producer Orian Williams at The Little Art Theatre

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Mistaken for Strangers” plus Q&A with director Tom Beninger and his brother, Matt, at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College

6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

“Andre is an Idiot” screening at The Little Art Theatre

Tickets for these events are on sale now. For more information, visit ysfilmfest.com.

Wright State grad joins Broadway revival of ‘Chess’

Wright State University musical theater graduate Shavey Brown, who made his Broadway debut last season in the Tony Award-winning revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” is heading back to the Great White Way this fall in the first Broadway revival of the 1986 musical “Chess.”

The Fairfield native will be seen in the ensemble and understudy the roles of Molokov and Walter. The show stars Tony winner Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge!”), Emmy nominee Lea Michele (“Glee”) and rising talent Nicholas Christopher (“Sweeney Todd”).

Featuring music from ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Chess” tells the political, romantic story of American and Russian chess champions “playing a match against each other — and competing for the same woman — at the height of the Cold War." The musical is best known for the international pop hit “One Night in Bangkok.”

Wright State University graduate Shavey Brown of Fairfield made his Broadway debut in 2024 as Cecil B. DeMille and others in "Sunset Boulevard." CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“So excited to be part of this show with some old friends and new friends!,” Brown said in a Facebook post. “Come see us at the Imperial Theatre starting October 15th.”

Brown’s national touring credits include “Hadestown,” “The Prom,” “My Fair Lady,” “Dreamgirls” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” His off-Broadway and other New York theater credits include City Center’s “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Sutton Foster as well as “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “The Fantasticks.” His regional credits include Human Race Theatre Company, Old Globe, Ahmanson, American Conservatory Theatre and Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s also appeared on film and TV in “The Blacklist” and “Vinyl.”

For more information, visit chessbroadway.com.

Dayton Society of Artists announces leadership transition

The Dayton Society of Artists has announced a leadership transition within the organization.

Jo Bell has stepped down from her role as gallery director. In a press release, the organization praised her as “a vital force in advancing the gallery’s growth, shaping its creative direction and curating exhibitions that have left a lasting impact on both artists and the community.”

“We are incredibly thankful to Jo for her years of commitment and her thoughtful curation, which has enriched our gallery and the artists we serve,” said Julie Riley, president of the Dayton Society of Artists. “Her leadership has made a profound difference.”

Matt Burgy serves as interim gallery director for the Dayton Society of Artists. Photo by Paul Lyons

Credit: Paul Lyons

icon to expand image

Credit: Paul Lyons

Stepping into the role of interim gallery director is Matt Burgy, an arts professional with a background in visual arts. The organization acknowledged his “dynamic perspective” and enthusiasm for supporting artists and engaging the community.

“Matt’s vision and energy make him a wonderful addition to our team,” Riley said. “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to what lies ahead under his leadership.”

All programs currently scheduled for 2025 will continue as planned.

For more information about the Dayton Society of Artists, visit daytondsa.org.

In Other News
1
Life after menopause can include health concerns
2
Ideas for grandparents to stay close to family — near and far
3
All the things you can do at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum...
4
Powerball jackpot massive, currently at $1.3B: What that money can get...
5
Dayton educators create farm haven for urban youth

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.