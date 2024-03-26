Air Camp announces new slate of STEM learning events

Air Camp, an organization that teaches kids about aviation and aeronautics, recently announced a new slate of programs for 2024.
While Air Camp is known for its multi-day summer camps, these new events will be one-day affairs.
These classes are dedicated to teaching students how aviation and aeronautics utilize STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. Air Camp will have individual programs for students in elementary, middle or high school. The first of these events is on April 27 and is aimed at those in grades 10- 12. This event will cost $220, but those who purchase before April 1 will get a $25 credit.
The class, “Spring Engineering Exploration Event,” will be taught at the Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport. This event will not feature any flying.
Guests will do hands-on exercises to learn more about aeronautical, civil and electrical engineering. Students will use skills in STEM to conquer four challenges during the event. These challenges will include designing aircraft wings and reverse engineering an aircraft.
The “Spring Engineering Exploration Event” will also allow attendees to connect with professionals in each field, which will help them learn about potential career paths and receive guidance during their last few years before college.
Additional one-time events will be announced by Air Camp throughout 2024.
How to go
What: Spring Engineering Exploration Event
Where: Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport: 140 N. Valley Road, Xenia
When: April 27
More info: aircampusa.org
