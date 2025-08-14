Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s 2025-26 season includes Oak Ridge Boys, Texas Tenors, tributes to Toby Keith, Kenny Rogers, Earth, Wind & Fire and more

FALL 2025

Saturday, Sept. 27 — Revisiting Creedence

Honoring the legacy of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), the band’s front men, lead vocalist Dan McGuinness and lead guitar Kurt Griffey, have performed over the past decade touring the world with original CCR members.

Sunday, Oct. 19 — David Phelps and Selah

Grammy nominee David Phelps has received 12 Dove Awards and has delivered multiple platinum-selling recording projects. He’ll join forces with Christian music trio Selah, who showcase songs filled with faith, hope, struggle, heartbreak, disappointment, victory, triumph and joy.

Saturday, Oct. 25 — Mike Sugg

Over the last 13 years, Mike Sugg has become a premier tribute performer saluting the career of country singer Toby Keith. He’ll be backed by his Michigan-based five-piece band called The American Ride band.

Sunday, Nov. 9 — The Sharpe Family Singers

From “America’s Got Talent” to Broadway, the Sharpe Family Singers bring harmonies, choreography and storytelling to the stage. This family ensemble is also known for “blending the enchantment of musical theater with the modern charm of social media.”

Saturday, Dec. 6 — The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors returns to the Arbogast for the holiday season in Troy. The group notably has over a half million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Sunday, Dec. 14 — Christmas in the Air

“Christmas in the Air” is presented as “a first-class Broadway-style song and dance variety program, wrapped in a warm, feel-good holiday storyline, told by two of Santa’s favorite elves.” In addition to synchronized, high-kicking Rockette-style dancers, audiences can expect a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Arbogast lobby before the performance.

WINTER 2026

Saturday, Jan. 17 — Alan Turner

Country recording artist Alan Turner salutes the legacy of Kenny Rogers in an evening aptly titled “The Gambler Returns.” The concert is a full-band production with Turner and friends.

Sunday, Feb. 1 — Puppy Pals Live!

This funny, family-friendly event features adopted and rescued dogs performing stunts and feats. Puppy Pals originator Wesley Williams and the cast will lead the puppies — and the audience —through challenging and comical tricks.

Saturday, Feb. 14 — Three American Troubadours

The music of James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King will be delivered by the Three American Troubadours. “How Sweet It Is,” “Shower The People,” “Anticipation,” “You’re So Vain,” “Mockingbird,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late” and “You’ve Got A Friend” are among the songs in the concert.

Credit: LM Otero Invision/AP Credit: LM Otero Invision/AP

Friday, Feb. 27 — Charity Gayle

Bridging the gap between worship and gospel music, Charity Gayle has been involved in ministry since she was a child. She spent two years in Nashville in 2014 and 2015, “where she fell even more in love with the art of writing songs for the church.”

Saturday, Feb. 28 — Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band

This band pays homage to one of the greatest groups in music history known for bridging R&B, funk and jazz.

Saturday, March 14 — The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys returns to the Arbogast for their “American Made Farewell Tour.” The group brings four decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to the forefront.

SPRING 2026

Sunday, March 29 —Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat on Stage

This lively musical was adapted for the stage in 2009 by the National Theatre of Great Britain and stays true to the original story: Sally, her brother and their over-protective pet Fish meet the mischief-making Cat in his iconic red-striped hat.

Saturday, May 2 — Helen Welch

Internationally acclaimed vocalist, entertainer and producer Helen Welch performs the songs of The Carpenters.

Saturday, May 16 —Music of The Bee Gees

The New York Bee Gees present all the classic ’70s disco hits from “Stayin’ Alive” to “Night Fever.”

