Art lovers rejoice: The Contemporary Dayton’s 27th Annual Art Auction returns

Artwork by Willis "Bing" Davis will be among the works in the Contemporary Dayton's 27th Annual Art Auction Friday, June 25. SUBMITTED

Shaun Yu of WDPR will be master of ceremonies and Doug Sorrell will be the auctioneer. After the live auction guests will enjoy dessert, wine, coffee and dancing in The Co’s new galleries.

The auction will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and feature the work of nearly 100 Dayton-area and nationally-known artists. Proceeds fund future exhibitions and programs.

Among the artists with area ties are Zachary Armstrong, Willis “Bing” Davis, Katherine Kadish, Evelyn Mahrt, Mychaelyn Michalec, Richard Malogorski, and Bruce Soifer.

Among the numerous nationally-renowned artists will be: Ann Hamilton, Ohio resident and celebrated “sensory” and fabric installation artist; Donald Moffett, New York AIDS-era activist, designer, and celebrated painter; American photojournalist/photo-anthropologist Bill Owens, whose 1973 book Suburbia is considered one of the seminal photobooks of the 20st century; and Detroit-based artist Beverly Fishman who creates powerful abstract paintings that address technology and the pharmaceutical industry.

An online auction will be held June 23 at 10 a.m. through June 27 at 9 p.m. There will be more than 60 works of art showcasing area artists to bid on as well as a selection of virtual and in-person art encounters.

Viewing and bidding on artwork and experiences is available at no cost, but you must register to bid at thecontemporarydayton.org.

The Co will offer a grand prize raffle for a chance to host the first cocktail party in The Co’s new galleries for up to 25 guests. The party includes select wines, craft beers, light bites, and music.

Raffle tickets are available now at The Co’s downtown location or at thecontemporarydayton.org. Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.

More information and tickets for the auction can be found at The Co’s website or in-person at its new downtown location, 25 W. Fourth St.