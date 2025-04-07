Arts and culture events happening during NATO assembly week in Dayton region

THEATER

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

Dayton Theatre Guild

The Guild presents the local premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a retired policeman coping with grief and old wounds in his rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive in New York City. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26.

How to go: Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

“Children of Eden”

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the biblical book of Genesis, this musical tells a story of family, love and forgiveness between parents and children. With music by Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Godspell”) and a book by John Caird (“Les Misérables”), this show features such songs as “Lost In The Wilderness” “The Spark Of Creation” and the gorgeous title tune. Matinees Thursday, Friday and Sunday and evenings Thursday–Sunday at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $70-$79.

How to go: Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

DANCE

“Configurations”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The pre-professional second company of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents an evening of experimentation and new insights. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and the University of Dayton Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets are $29.

How to go: Call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org.

MUSIC

Memorial Day Concert

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Dayton Philharmonic at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy patriotic tunes, rousing marches and more at this free, family-friendly event which begins at 7 p.m. Monday.

How to go: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

VISUAL ARTS

“Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” “A Taste for Pop: Gifts from S. Bradly Gillaugh” and “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection”

Dayton Art Institute

Contemporary artist Jamie Wyeth’s independent, realistic perspectives, including the darker, more troubling aspects of his work are on display. “Unsettled” is divided into three distinct sections: “Strangers and Specters;” “Natural and Supernatural Worlds” and “Haunted Places and Disturbing Spaces.” Drawn from museums and private collections from across the country, the DAI is the exclusive Ohio venue and the final stop for this major traveling exhibition.

Dayton native Stephen Bradley “Brad” Gillaugh’s collection of contemporary styles, particularly Pop Art, features items by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Lee Bontecou, Edward Ruscha and others.

Drawn from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, this exhibition presents more than 30 artworks spanning eight decades. Artists range from innovative pioneers in the 20th century, several designated as Living National Treasures in Japan, to emerging, younger artists. Interspersed are examples from the DAI’s collection of historic Japanese ceramics.

How to go: Call 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

“Am I An American or Am I Not?”

The International Peace Museum

“Am I An American or Am I Not?” is inspired by Fred Korematsu, a U.S.-born citizen who courageously challenged the government’s wartime orders that led to the forced relocation and imprisonment of Japanese Americans. The exhibit asks visitors “to think about examples of unfair treatment from our country’s past and present in order to protect the American promises of life, liberty and justice for all.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton.

How to go: Call 937-227-3223 or visit peace.museum

“Yiyun Chen: Whispers in the Breeze” and “Ghislaine and Lando Fremaux-Valdez: In the Farthest Reaches”

Rosewood Arts Center

Yiyun Chen’s photography in “Whispers in the Breeze” evolved into a process of self-reflection and self-discovery as an Asian immigrant — “exploring the relationship between people, environment and society.” The collaborative, large-scale work of partners Ghislaine and Lando Fremaux-Valdez for “In the Farthest Reaches” is executed in gouache and pastel on paper. “Each drawing naturalistically portrays one or both of the artists’ bodies (sometimes many times over) but deranges them through fragmentation, anatomical corruption and/or pictorial chaos.” An artist reception and artist talks will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Rosewood Arts Center, 655 Olson Dr., Kettering.

How to go: Call 937-296-2454 or visit playkettering.org.

“Aminah Robinson: Journeys Home, A Visual Memoir”

Springfield Museum of Art

Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson (1940–2015) used traditional and unconventional, non-traditional materials to create drawings, paintings, sculptures and mixed media textiles chronicling her family’s African ancestry, her travels worldwide and her witness to African American life. “Drawing upon Robinson’s historical research, folklore, and personal narrative, the exhibition presents a visual memoir of the artist’s life and a compelling tableau of the African American experience.” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield.

How to go: Call 937-325-4673 or visit springfieldart.net.