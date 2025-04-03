Dayton Performing Arts Alliance announces 2025-26 season: ‘We’ve curated a transformative experience’

Highlights of the upcoming season, which will feature 36 presentations, include: Garrick Ohlsson in a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto; Bizet’s “Carmen”; Dayton Ballet’s “The Sleeping Beauty”; John Holiday in an orchestral performance; Broadway’s Jessica Vosk; a funk-infused collaborative performance with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company; vocalist Storm Large; Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess in Concert”; violinist Charles Yang; and “Barbie The Movie: In Concert.”

The eclectic season runs September 19, 2025 through June 20, 2026.

“This new season represents a brilliant collaboration of three fresh, vigorous artistic minds that will fill you with energy and admiration,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick J. Nugent in a press statement. “It offers you sanctuary, escape, adventure and joy. It opens the door to new worlds that invite you forward as well as old stories that will grip you in their power once again. This is your scene, and as you step into these new experiences, you are the main character!”

Harada in particular becomes the fifth music director in the Dayton Philarmonic’s 92-year history, preceded by founder Paul Katz (1933–1975), Charles Wendelken- Wilson (1975–1987), Isaiah Jackson (1987–1995), and Neal Gittleman (1995–2025). He formally assumes the role on July 1, but as music and artistic director designate, Harada joined Ragland and Clawson to plan the 2025–26 season.

“I am brimming with excitement for the inaugural season as Music and Artistic Director of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra,” Harada said in a press statement. “This incredible organization presents a remarkable opportunity to connect with our community through the power of music, dance, and opera. My focus is on cultivating a distinctive and powerful sound with the orchestra, a sound that will captivate and inspire our audiences. Through collaborative exploration and passionate performances, we will create a legacy that truly belongs to the DPO and our community.”

On Oct. 3–4, the DPAA will notably honor Neal Gittleman in a special program entitled “With Friends, For Friends.” Gittleman will return to the podium to lead two works (one a world premiere) by local composers, longtime collaborators and personal friends Austin Jaquith and Steve Winteregg.

Clawson calls the Dayton Opera lineup a “vibrant journey” that reflects the opera’s diverse landscape.

“From the smoldering passion of ‘Carmen’ and the comic culinary delights of the ‘Bon Appétit!-The Cook-Off’ double bill, to Gershwin’s masterpiece, ‘Porgy and Bess, ‘we’re celebrating the power of storytelling through the human voice,” Clawson said in a press statement. “The dazzling artistry of countertenor John Holiday in concert adds another dimension to this incredible season, promising an unforgettable experience. It’s a season designed to move, entertain and inspire.”

In addition to the holiday return of Ragland’s outstandingly radiant and whimsical reimagining of “The Nutcracker,” Dayton Ballet offers the ghostly, supernatural “Giselle” in time for Halloween.

“We’ve curated a transformative experience that brings together bold innovation with timeless, classic masterpieces,” Ragland said in a press statement. “This season also represents the moments of genuine connection where the Dayton community can experience the power of live arts together. This season promises to move, challenge and inspire. Don’t miss your chance to be part of these unforgettable artistic experiences that will resonate long after the curtain falls.”

Also, the aforementioned funk collaboration will be a spring concert featuring newly commissioned works and original compositions.

“It is amazing to have the opportunity to bring the two major dance companies together on stage — two companies that were once brought together at the beginning of DCDC’s establishment in 1968, under the two leads of Josephine and Hermene Schwarz," said Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief executive and artistic director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, in a press statement.

New and renewal subscriptions are on sale now. Composed packages include Ballet, Opera, Masterworks, Rockin’ Orchestra, SuperPops and the Family series. Other package options include Create Your Own (three or more select performances) and FlexPass (packages of four, six, eight, 10 or 12 vouchers that can be redeemed for any performance). Create Your Own and FlexPass purchases can combine performances from any series into one package.

To purchase or renew a subscription to DPAA’s 2025–2026 season, visit the Schuster Center Box Office in person, call (937) 228-3630, or visit daytonperformingarts.org. DPAA offers its members the special opportunity to purchase individual tickets earlier than the general public. The members’ presale begins July 24. The general sale begins July 31.

For the complete schedule of performances, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

