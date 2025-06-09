The Wiggles global tour coming June 20 to the Rose

A musical adventure awaits as The Wiggles take their new show on tour, based on the smash hit single “Bouncing Balls!” Filled with song and dance, the Bouncing Balls! Tour features fan favorites like Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, TikTok sensation the Tree of Wisdom, and, of course, the eight Wiggles.

Audiences will sing along to classic Wiggles songs, like “Hot Potato,” “Do the Monkey,” and the ubiquitous, culture-permeating earworm “Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy,” as well as the group’s newer hits: “Wiggle and Learn,” “Bin Night,” “Roar Like a Dinosaur,” and the namesake of the current tour, “Bouncing Balls!”

All of the Wiggles who have become a mainstay in children’s entertainment – Anthony, Lucia, Simon, Caterina, Lachy, John, Tsehay, and Evie, with their Wiggly friends — will have audiences, both children and parents, on their feet dancing and singing in the entertaining and immersive experience.

“We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring our biggest and brightest show yet to families all across the country,” said Blue Wiggle and founding member Anthony Field. “This tour will be a Wiggly celebration that will create unforgettable memories for everyone. We have some exciting surprises in store, including new songs… it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The engaging live show experience is set to spark creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning through The Wiggles’ signature blend of entertainment and education.

“It’s pretty special to be a part of that magical musical journey,” said Caterina Mete, a Red Wiggle. “Every day is a new day, especially when we’re doing live shows. It’s always a new audience. You have new people, new interactions, and that keeps it alive. The energy the audience brings… It’s always uplifting.”

She’s been with the group in some capacity for the past 23 years — as a dancer, a friend of Dorothy the Dinosaur, choreographer, and finally a Red Wiggle — but Mete considers herself to be a part of the new generation of Wiggles. She’s currently studying for a Bachelor of Education to enhance her role as a Red Wiggle.

“I want to have as much knowledge as I can to pass on to future children,” Mete said. “I love being part of that journey. Even the language of how to talk to children has changed over the years, and I feel like I can bring that to The Wiggles now. I love learning, and I love education.”

In 2021, The Wiggles sought to increase diversity in the group by adding four additional supporting members. In February 2024, Mete announced her pregnancy with twin girls conceived through IVF. The announcement was made on the show, helping introduce children to concepts they might not yet understand — but paving the way for them to grasp them in the future.

“I’ve met so many families at our shows who were in the same position, and I would have never known that,” Mete said. “It’s hard, obviously, for children to understand that concept, and so you’ve got to try and talk to them in a way that they can relate until they’re old enough to properly understand. If that’s a way that families can relate, I think that’s wonderful. I feel so honored and privileged to be part of that.”

Perhaps following in their mother’s footsteps — much like Anthony Field’s daughter, Lucia, who is now a Blue Wiggle herself — sometimes Mete’s twins come on stage at the end of The Wiggles shows, too.

Today, generations of fans who grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of them with their own children. By that same token, generations of Wiggles sometimes become the next generation of Wiggles.

The Australian musical group continues to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Just last year, the group released their 100th album featuring 100 songs. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries worldwide.

“We love playing for American audiences because you guys really know how to be an audience. The kids are so enthusiastic,” Mete said. “We’re all so excited to be back in the States. We love traveling there and we’re excited to bring our new show.”

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: The Wiggles - Bouncing Balls! Tour

When: 6:30 p.m., June 20

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Cost: $36.50 - $61.50

Tickets: rosemusiccenter.com