Behind the scenes at a members art show

The shows vary in terms of how the artwork is submitted and how it’s judged.

Collector Linda Lombard of Kettering has purchased several pieces from various organizations over the years.

“ I like these member shows because I see not only established artists but new emerging artists,” she said. " I have always thought beginning collectors should use members’ shows as a smorgasbord. I’m a believer that there almost can’t be too many places for local artists to promote and sell their work. We probably need even more.”

Contemporary Dayton’s Juried Members’ Exhibition The Contemporary Dayton’s Juried Members’ Exhibition opens this weekend at the Arcade in downtown Dayton and will run through Oct. 11. The 78 artists represented include brand new members as well as longtime members and a few students.

Heather Jones, curator and director of programs and engagement for the art center, served as juror for the show and said it’s a great way to celebrate local artists.

“In our case we asked people to submit up to two works of art made within the last three years,” she said. “We also wanted art that had not been previously exhibited anywhere in our region. It’s a wide range of art: painting, photography, sculpture, print and video. ”

Artists were asked to bring their work to the gallery in person.

A gallery guide check list includes information about whether a piece of art is for sale and the price. Ask for it at the reception desk.

Jaime Pacheco is a retired physician who enjoys woodcut printing and is represented in the current show.

“It’s an honor to be selected,” he said. “I do sell my work and price it low, just enough to cover expenses, because I believe art should be accessible to everybody — not just the rich.”

Although the show at The Contemporary does not have a specific theme, Jones said when she realized there were a number of landscapes she decided to group them in one gallery.

“This show is a way that artists in the community can share their work with other artists and with the public, a way to engage with contemporary art and a way to foster meaningful dialogue through art,” Jones said.

She said judging can be a bit of a challenge in a members’ show because there are many different materials and the artists have different levels of experience, from the emerging to more established.

“In deciding, I look for an emotional connection, visual interest and how the work is presented,” she said. “We want it to be professionally presented and ready to install.”

Members show now in Springfield

The Springfield Museum of Art’s annual Juried Members’ Exhibition actually predates the museum.

“The exhibition came first, the museum grew from its momentum,” said Jessimi Jones, Springfield’s executive director. “It’s our clearest reminder that we exist because artists and neighbors believe that access to high-quality, community-rooted art is a civic asset.”

The 79th Juried Members’ Exhibition opened Aug. 15 and runs through December 25. Jones said the exhibit is a snapshot of our region’s creative ecosystem.

“With 142 regional artists and nearly 150 works, you can literally see artists learning from each other in real time,” she said. “It’s a living classroom and a celebration rolled into one. Artists at every stage deserve chances to be seen and celebrated. When they share work publicly, they gain confidence, audience, and the spark that comes from standing in community with other artists.”

Jones said the show exists so that artists — from first time exhibitors to seasoned practitioners — have a professional platform.

“Visibility matters. Feedback and recognition matter. And the peer-to-peer inspiration that happens here fuels the next body of work for everyone. Creativity is a pipeline, not a ladder. When emerging artists show alongside established voices, the whole ecosystem gets stronger — mentorship happens, risks feel possible, and audiences discover what’s next."

Jones believes jurors should be outside the community so they don’t recognize too many of the artists. No names are attached to the artwork so the juror sees only the art.

“It’s generally an artist or curator. We’ve had curators from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and a curator from Cleveland Clinic which has an amazing art collection. This year’s juror was Rodney Veal from Dayton.”

Prices for the Springfield artwork ranges from $100 to thousands.

“We believe art belongs to all people and this exhibit is one where all community members can have original works of art created by artist members of their community in their homes,” Jones said.

Dayton Society of Artists

Matthew Burgy is the interim director of the 300-member Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) which dates back almost 90 years. The charming gallery is located in the historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood in Dayton.

“We like to show Dayton local; it’s our main bread and butter,” Burgy said. “We do one member show a year and we also do shows that are open to the whole artist community.”

Each year his organization hosts a “Small But Mighty” exhibit around the holidays where all artwork on display is one foot by one foot in size or smaller. For that show, anyone from the community can submit images of their artwork.

The annual members’ show each year is split into two back-to-back parts; look for both in the spring of 2026.

Burgy said there are many factors involved in selecting the right juror.

“What we look for in a juror is someone with an extensive art background, someone connected to the community or aware of our community, someone who has a unique perspective on the arts, someone who will consider the thoughts and ideas beyond the canvas.

“A title can make a difference. What will the viewer think about when looking at this artwork? And a juror needs an understanding of multiple different mediums and the effort that goes on behind it.”

African American Visual Artists Guild The African American Visual Artists Guild has been in existence since 1992 and is especially known for the traveling exhibit it develops every couple of years. Their current show, “What’s New?” is just wrapping up at the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering.

Member Craig Screven, a digital artist, said typically a call to members goes out to see who might be interested in exhibiting in an upcoming show. Members submitting artwork are asked to pay an entry fee to help defray costs of setting up the exhibit in various locations.

“All work has to be up our standards and it can be both emerging and professional artists,” he said. “Our program committee makes the final decisions.”

Their next members’ show will be held at the organization’s gallery at 840 Germantown St. in November.

Dayton Printmakers Cooperative Gretchen Durst Jacobs is president of the 30-year-old Dayton Printmakers Cooperative founded by Ray Must and Mary Campbell Zoft.

Every other year her organization does an exchange with printmakers in Kyoto, Japan. This year the invitational exhibit will be shown at the Dayton Art Institute.

“Members will turn in their prints and two or three of our officers will do the judging,” Jacobs said. “We’re kinda soft about the jury process because we don’t want to intimidate anyone so we ask members not to put all their eggs in one basket. We suggest they submit a couple of prints and we might select one or both of them.”

There will be a soft opening of the exhibit on December 6 at the DAI. Admission will be free that day which is one of the DAI’s “Art for All Days.”