Bellbrook’s Sugar Maple Festival returns next month with live performances, free activities and dozens of vendors

The festival will be headlined by free live shows from two bands popular in the Dayton area. The first, party group Spungewurthy, will kick off the event 6-10 p.m. April 24. Stranger, the second headlining act, will perform hit songs from the 1980s 6-10 p.m. April 25.

These performances, as well as several others, will be held at the festival’s live entertainment stage, located on Walnut Street.

Additional performances will take place at Bellbrock Park, located at 57 N. Main St., and the Sugarcreek Twp. Fire Department, found at 33 E. Franklin St. These include a preview of Bellbrook High School’s production of the musical “Mama Mia!” and a routine from the Bellbrook Dance Academy. The full entertainment schedule can be found online.

Throughout the weekend, guests can also take part in various events and activities. At 8 a.m. on April 25, registration will open for the Sugar Maple Festival’s annual 5K race. Entry is $10, and participants can register at the St. Pierre Education Center at 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the same location.

A parade is also scheduled to take place during the festival, with it setting off at 10:30 a.m. on April 25. The route will begin near Dot’s Market at 118 W. Franklin St., before continuing down West Franklin Street through the center of town. A number of local organizations, sports teams and dance groups will participle in the parade, as well as the Bellbrook High School Marching Band.

For nearly two decades, one of the main attractions of the Sugar Maple Festival is its dog show, which will return for its 19th year at 1 p.m. April 26 at Bellbrock Park. Registration will open at 12:30 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Bellbrock Park will also host a number of free children’s activities 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25-26 . Featured offerings include carnival games and face painting.

Other events, such as a comedy show, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and a maple syrup sap boil will be hosted during the weekend. This year will also see the addition of a new event— the community Lego build, organized by the Dayton Brick Shop.

Another major aspect of the festival are the vendors, with dozens of local and small businesses set to attend. The craft vendors will be lined up along Franklin Street, while the food vendors will be located down Main Street.

The food vendors will open first, operating 5-9 p.m. April 24. On April 25, both food and craft vendors will be open at 10 a.m., but the craft vendors will close at 7 p.m. and the food vendors will close at 9 p.m. During the last day of the festival, April 26, food and craft vendors will both operate 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to the food vendors, the festival will also feature a beer garden throughout the weekend. Located next to the live entertainment stage, this area will feature beers crafted by Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company, as well as hard ciders and wines. Featuring the extended hours introduced in recent years, the garden will be open 5-10 p.m. April 24, noon-10 p.m. April 25 and noon-4 p.m. April 26.

Safety is also a priority at this year’s event, and additional barriers will be placed around the festival area.

Free shuttles will also be available 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 25 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26. The route will take guests from Bell Creek Intermediate School, located at 3777 Upper Bellbrook Road, to Bellbrock Park. Guests should also be aware the festival has no designated accessible parking.

HOW TO GO

What: Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival

When: April 24-26

Location: Downtown Bellbrook

More info: facebook.com/p/Bellbrook-Sugar-Maple-Festival-100054475810940/