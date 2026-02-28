Spring festivals: Things to do as the Dayton region warms up

After a long and snowy winter, spring will soon arrive to the Dayton region.
As the weather warms and the snow melts, local organizations, businesses and groups will host events featuring local vendors, food, activities and more.
The following is a guide to a number of festivals and gatherings taking place across the Dayton area this spring.
🌼Old Town Trade Fair
When: March 7-8
Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
More info: The Olde Town Trade Fair at the Greene County Fairgrounds will feature vendors selling honey, bottles, clothing, games, candles and other vintage or vintage-inspired items. There will also be demonstrations on broom making, basket weaving and spinning.
🌼Carroll High School St. Pat’s Fest
When: March 13-14
Location: 4524 Linden Ave., Riverside
More info: Carrol High School’s annual St. Pat’s Fest is a free, weekend-long celebration featuring a fish fry, a children’s play area, carnival games, live music, beer and other offerings.
🌼The Great Ohio Toy Show
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28
Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
More info: Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Great Ohio Toy Show will feature vendors from across the U.S. selling vintage, rare and modern toys.
🌼Have A Gay Day Resource Fair 2026
When: 1-4 p.m. March 28
Location: 320 W. Fourth St., Dayton
More info: Have a Gay Day’s free Resource Fair event will feature booths from various LGBTQ+ friendly organizations located across Ohio, such as the Brunner Literacy Center, Dayton Metro Library, Ohio Equal Rights and TransOhio.
🌼Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: 2026 Opener
When: 4-8 p.m. April 2
Location: 2910 Trebein Road, Fairborn
More info: Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies will kick off its 2026 season with a festival April 2 at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn. Alongside food trucks such as Snowball Express, Wheel Fresh Pizza and SaltyZ Pretzel, food vendors will attend the event, including Clouds of Flavor, SpinwithGin and Sweet Side Creations.
🌼Ohio Vintage Fest
When: Noon-5 p.m. April 4
Location: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: For those interested in vintage items and clothing, the Dayton Convention Center will host the traveling Ohio Vintage Fest on April 4, with over 50 attending vendors. An early bird ticket is available, which gives guests additional shopping time.
🌼Hopping in the Heights Eggstravaganza
When: 2-4:30 p.m. April 11
Location: Huber Heights
More info: Designed to help raise awareness for suicide prevention, Hopping in the Heights Eggstravaganza will feature activities and games located at various homes and businesses throughout Huber Heights. Each location will also have tickets guests can get, which can be exchanged for prizes such as bikes and candy baskets. An appearance from the Easter Bunny is also scheduled.
🌼Ohio Country Antique Show
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 18
Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield
More info: Over 40 antique dealers will attend this April’s Ohio County Antique Show, offering items such as stoneware and cupboards.
🌼Play Kettering Tree Fest
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 18
Location: 915 Peach Orchard Road, Dayton
More info: Guests will honor “the spirit of the Lorax and his call to ‘Speak For the Trees’” at Play Kettering’s annual Arbor Day celebration by planting trees and cleaning up Gentile Park. City and county officials will also be present, as well as Tree Committee members. Participants are recommended to bring gloves, shovels and watering containers.
🌼Vintage Market Days
When: April 24-26
Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
More info: The upcoming Vintage Market Days event will feature over 130 vendors selling vintage or vintage-inspired goods such as jewelry, clothing, home décor and more. There will also be an indoor dining hall, as well as a food truck rally.
🌼A World A’Fair
When: May 1-3
Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
More info: The popular A World A’Fair festival is scheduled to be held May 1-3 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. At the event, guests will be able to try food from countries around the world, as well as purchase goods and check out live shows.
🌼Huber Heights Marigold Fest
When: May 8-10
Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Dayton
More info: Hosted by the Huber Heights Community Foundation and the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce, Marigold Fest will feature a car cruise-in, a farmer’s market, a children’s area, a beer garden and more. There will also be live music, local vendors and food trucks.
🌼Waynesville Street Faire
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9
Location: Downtown Waynesville
More info: On May 9, The Waynesville Street Faire will turn the city’s downtown into a market filled with local vendors, food trucks and live music. The event will also feature children’s activities, and the area’s shops and restaurants will be open.
🌼Spring Cincy Crunchy Fest 2026
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9
Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
More info: Spring Cincy Crunchy Fest 2026 will highlight various aspects of holistic and natural lifestyles, with vendors offering homemade items such as baked goods, candles, honey, sunscreen and soaps. Several information booths will also be set up, as well as healthy food trucks and a petting zoo.
🌼SchoolHouse Park Rocks Festival
When: May 15-16
Location: 25 N. Grant St., Covington
More info: The SchoolHouse Park Rocks Festival is a music-focused event featuring performances from eight live bands across two stages. Additionally, there will be children’s activities, local vendors, food trucks and a drone show.
🌼Spring Fest in the Burg
When: 5-9 p.m. May 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 16 and noon-6 p.m. May 17
Location: 1 Water St., Miamisburg
More info: A popular Dayton-area festival, Spring Fest in the Burg will feature a full weekend of activities, live performances, food and more. Additional offerings include the Spring Fest Maker’s Mart, carnival rides and a parade the morning of May 16.
🌼Dayton Burger Fest
When: 5-10 p.m. May 22
Location: 905 E. Third St., suite B, Dayton
More info: Local food trucks and vendors will come together to host an event prominently featuring burgers and burger-themed items May 22 at the Brightside Music Venue. Businesses set to attend include The Lumpia Queen, Delish, The Lotus Hive, The Food Pitt and Fat Hammies. This event is part of the Dayton Food Truck Rally’s free festival series.
🌼Jewish Cultural Festival
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31
Location: 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton
More info: With over 2500 attendees in previous years, Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival educates guests on the history and traditions of Judaism with food, games, dancing, shops and more.
🌼St. Helen Spring Festival
When: June 5-7
Location: 5086 Burkhardt Road, Dayton
More info: The St. Helen Spring Festival will feature a variety of food options, activities, rides, live entertainment and more. Additional information is forthcoming.
🌼Troy Strawberry Festival
When: June 6-7
Location: Downtown Troy
More info: Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the popular Troy Strawberry Festival is a multi-day event featuring a car cruise in, live performances, local vendors, a variety of food options, a 5K run and more.
🌼Versailles Poultry Days
When: June 12-14
Location: 459 S. Center St., Versailles
More info: With over 40,000 guests attending last year, the Versailles Poultry Days event will return this June.
🌼Celtic Fest Ohio
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 20
Location: 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville
More info: Held on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Celtic Fest Ohio celebrates the culture of Ireland with food, vendors and live music.
Submit an event
Help us add more events to our guides. Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com with information.
