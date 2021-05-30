Blue Star Mothers group needs items for the troops

“Sending boxes of snacks and toiletries to deployed troops has continued this past year, using safety protocols,” adds Mauro. “Every week, Blue Star Mothers have been collecting, sorting, and packing donations to send to troops all over the world. The troops enjoy getting boxes from home.”

Mauro sends us this excerpt from a thank you from troops in Germany: “It is truly so awesome to get your boxes as every single item was just perfect for us here. The candy, peanuts, water flavoring, and gum were big hits! It means so much that you are thinking of us. Thank you so much!”

Mauro is hoping our readers will consider donating items from their list so the organization can continue providing local veterans and deployed troops with a bit of “joy” from home.

Here’s what they need:

Toothbrushes

Small toothpaste

Dental floss

Men’s and women’s deodorant

Beef jerky

Slim Jims

Gum

Peanut butter crackers in small packs

Cheese crackers in small packs

Tuna in foil packs

Nuts in small packs

Puzzle books

Donations can be dropped off at Chapter #3 Troop Center from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at 6661 Clyo Road Centerville. Call Mauro at (937) 238-2783 if you have any questions.

If you’d like to make a financial donation, checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers, Chapter #3 and sent to:

Blue Star Mothers #3

P.O. Box 292722

Kettering, OH 45429

For more information or if you’d like to become a member of the group, check out www.bluestarmothersdayton.com

Thanks, readers!

Vicki Braun, director of the Oak Tree Corner for Grieving Children, writes to say the donations just keep coming from our Make a Difference readers.

“Response to a mention of Oak Tree Corner brought in many magazines, toys, craft items, paper goods and soda,” Vicki tells us. “We have also met some wonderful people when they stopped by. A few tell us that they look for your column every Thursday and whenever possible, purchase items for the nonprofit listed. All of us are so grateful for the generous citizens who read the Dayton Daily News.”

