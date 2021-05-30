Blue Star Mothers group needs items for the troops

Memorial Day weekend is the ideal time to honor and mourn those who’ve died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
It also gives us the opportunity to honor the Blue Star Mothers of America, a nonprofit organization that’s been supporting active duty military and veterans since World War II. The local group, Miami Valley Chapter No. 3, supports troops all over the world, local veterans, and each other. Our Make a Difference readers have been supporting the wonderful organization for many years.
Due to the pandemic, many of the group’s regular programming and services had to be altered. “Visitors to the VA campus were not allowed until recently,” says the group’s Linda Mauro, 2nd VP Troop Center Coordinator. “The Blue Star Mother monthly luncheons and bingo sessions for veterans attending programs at the VA were canceled. Attending the Final Salute burials for veterans without loved ones and providing dinners for The Fisher House were no longer allowed.”
Instead of in-person donations and visits, Blue Star Mothers cooperated with Dayton VA coordinators and provided gift cards to the Fisher House. They also donated snacks, puzzles, game books, and other needed items to the veterans at the VA.
“Sending boxes of snacks and toiletries to deployed troops has continued this past year, using safety protocols,” adds Mauro. “Every week, Blue Star Mothers have been collecting, sorting, and packing donations to send to troops all over the world. The troops enjoy getting boxes from home.”
Mauro sends us this excerpt from a thank you from troops in Germany: “It is truly so awesome to get your boxes as every single item was just perfect for us here. The candy, peanuts, water flavoring, and gum were big hits! It means so much that you are thinking of us. Thank you so much!”
Mauro is hoping our readers will consider donating items from their list so the organization can continue providing local veterans and deployed troops with a bit of “joy” from home.
Here’s what they need:
- Toothbrushes
- Small toothpaste
- Dental floss
- Men’s and women’s deodorant
- Beef jerky
- Slim Jims
- Gum
- Peanut butter crackers in small packs
- Cheese crackers in small packs
- Tuna in foil packs
- Nuts in small packs
- Puzzle books
Donations can be dropped off at Chapter #3 Troop Center from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at 6661 Clyo Road Centerville. Call Mauro at (937) 238-2783 if you have any questions.
If you’d like to make a financial donation, checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers, Chapter #3 and sent to:
Blue Star Mothers #3
P.O. Box 292722
Kettering, OH 45429
For more information or if you’d like to become a member of the group, check out www.bluestarmothersdayton.com
Thanks, readers!
Vicki Braun, director of the Oak Tree Corner for Grieving Children, writes to say the donations just keep coming from our Make a Difference readers.
“Response to a mention of Oak Tree Corner brought in many magazines, toys, craft items, paper goods and soda,” Vicki tells us. “We have also met some wonderful people when they stopped by. A few tell us that they look for your column every Thursday and whenever possible, purchase items for the nonprofit listed. All of us are so grateful for the generous citizens who read the Dayton Daily News.”
