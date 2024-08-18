BOOK NOOK: Fall into autumn with this fresh list of upcoming books

A series that features L.A. Police Detective Margaret Nolan. Investigators are baffled when they find a wealthy entrepreneur murdered in a bad part of town. What was he doing there? He was about to sell his pet food company for millions? Nolan uncovers a shadowy world of drug smugglers and kinky sex.

“The Dark Wives” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur, 384 pages, $29-August 27)

The Vera Stanhope series is one of the most popular in the United Kingdom and has been adapted into a hugely successful TV series. This one opens as a body is found outside a facility that houses troubled youth. The dead man worked there. DI Vera Stanhope is on the case!

“Death by Misadventure” by Tasha Alexander (Minotaur, 304 pages, $29-September 24)

In this latest installment of her Lady Emily series Tasha Alexander has her protagonist scrutinizing suspicious accidents in the Bavarian Alps. The year in 1906 and there’s an unlikeable fellow who seems to have developed some lethal enemies.

“The More the Terrier” by David Rosenfelt (Minotaur, 304 pages, $27-October 15)

The long-running Andy Carpenter series features an attorney who ends up solving crimes-the reliable formula also involves loveable dogs. This seasonal tale is set in New Jersey.

“The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur, 432 pages, $30-October 29)

The Canadian novelist Louise Penny is brilliant, mild-mannered, and the author of one blockbuster after another. This 19th novel featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache “pulls the curtain back on what modern terrorism could look like.” My fearless prediction: another instant #1 bestseller. First printing: 750,000 copies.

“An Insignificant Case” by Phillip Margolin (Minotaur, 304 pages, $29-November 5)

This standalone legal thriller features a flakey lawyer who is asked to represent an even flakier client. Charlie Webb’s client is an artist who is also a card shark, oh, and also a burglar. He stole a thumb drive and now some very powerful people are really upset.

“Out in the Cold” by Steve Urszenyi (Minotaur, 368 pages, $29-November 12)

This latest Alex Martel thriller is a gnarly espionage novel. Special Agent Martel is trying to figure out who is behind attacks on Finland that are destabilizing NATO.

“Trouble Island” by Sharon Short (Minotaur, 336 pages, $29-December 3)

The return of former DDN columnist Sharon Short, writing again under her own name. Historical mystery. Bootleggers. Lake Erie.

“Booked for Murder” (Minotaur, 336 pages, $28-December 10)

This new series features Madeline Brimley. She has inherited an odd little bookstore in a small town in Georgia. Of course there’s a murder that takes place in the bookstore and Madeline must figure out whodunnit? Is this a “cozy” mystery? It just might be!

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.

