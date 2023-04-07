BOOKS: Lisa Scottoline’s historical novel plumbs the depths of emotion while exploring roots of the Mafia

It was a really evil thing to do; it also becomes the pivotal crime which instigates the gathering together of a fledgling band of criminals destined to be the initial embryonic version of what then morphed into the ultimate scourge of the region, the Mafia.

In Palermo a young attorney named Gaetano Catalano was horrified by the kidnapping. He’s a member of Beati Paoli, a secret coalition of noblemen who are trying to fight crime. He becomes determined to find Dante, the missing boy.

Meanwhile Dante has been consigned to a nightmarish existence. I’ll leave it to readers to discover the horrors thatScottoline has imagined for his place of captivity. Dante’s inferno of confusion and abandonment leave him questioning his own sanity.

Dante slowly gets it together. He falls in love with Lucia, who also has a tragic past. Scottoline had a wonderful love story in her novel “Eternal,” she does it once again in “Loyalty.”

Will Gaetano Catalano ever find out what became of Dante, the kidnapped boy? Will Dante and Lucia figure out who abducted him? As all this was going on the Mafia was sprouting and growing like some monstrous mutated plant. Rest assured that in “Loyalty” Scottoline has written another sinuous, thoroughly entertaining tale of love, revenge, and vindication.

