Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to host ‘Stand-Up Science’ comedy show

Credit: Cherryman Media Credit: Cherryman Media

Miller has a degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Columbia University, and he uses that experience to his advantage in “Stand-Up Science.”

According to a release from the Boonshoft, what initially started a web series created by Miller turned into a sold-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022. In the time since, he has toured throughout the US and UK with his show.

Credit: Abigail Nolan Credit: Abigail Nolan

His show is designed for those 14 and older as there will be some suggestive (but not explicit) content. The website for the event also humorously states that the audience is “Nerds, scientists, teachers, and curious people.”

How to go

What: Ben Miller’s “Stand-Up Science”

When: 7-8 p.m. March 1

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

More info: visit boonshoft.org or call (937) 275-7431