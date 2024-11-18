Carillon Park holiday event featuring orchestra, drinks and more is this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton’s Most Delightful Dessert Contest, an event favorite, also returns featuring Baker Benji’s, Cake, Hope, & Love, and other local confectioners. Critic’s Choice, People’s Choice and Best Presentation categories will be awarded.

Organizers note that during the silent auction, guests are encouraged to do some early holiday shopping by placing bids on items or visit the Museum Store’s Christmas Shoppe for a variety of holiday items. This year, the silent auction will feature a trip to Chicago, an exclusive package including round-trip economy airfare for two, courtesy of Huffman Travel, as well as a two-night stay at the prestigious Whitehall Hotel in the heart of Chicago. You can also bid on Flipping the Switch on the Carillon Tree of Light. The lighting ceremony will take place after the conclusion of the silent auction.

In addition this year’s 2024 Commemorative Brass Bell is inspired by the NCR cash registers. The bronze bell was produced locally in Dayton by Non-Ferrous Casting Company. Limited edition bells will be for purchase in the Museum Store.

“Ringing in the Holidays supports Dayton History in its mission to inspire generations by connecting them with the unique people, places, and events that changed Dayton and the world,” organizers noted in a press release. “Not only do proceeds support a great cause, but this festive event is also the perfect way to, well, ring in the holidays!”

HOW TO GO

What: Ringing in the Holidays

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: $85 for members, $95 for non-members, and $300 for Jingle Bell patrons.

More info: Call 937-293-2841 or visit daytonhistory.org.