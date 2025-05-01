Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri coming to Jungle Jim’s in Eastgate

The event is 5-6 p.m. Monday. The Jungle Jim’s he will visit is at 4450 Eastgate South Drive, Cincinnati.

“Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality,“ states a news release. ”All Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led (Hagar and Fieri) to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller.“

Santo Spirits’ portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila — a tequila and mezcal blend.