Centerville to have first-ever ‘Uptown Shop or Treat’ Halloween event

More than 50 Centerville businesses will transform into festive trick-or-treat stops as part of the Uptown Shop or Treat Halloween from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Centerville and Washington Twp.’s Town Hall Theatre. There is a costume contest and show at 7 p.m. Families are invited to stroll through the uptown area, where local businesses will hand out candy.