Centerville to have first-ever ‘Uptown Shop or Treat’ Halloween event

By Staff
47 minutes ago
More than 50 Centerville businesses will transform into festive trick-or-treat stops as part of the Uptown Shop or Treat Halloween from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Centerville and Washington Twp.’s Town Hall Theatre. There is a costume contest and show at 7 p.m. Families are invited to stroll through the uptown area, where local businesses will hand out candy.

To kick off the evening, 200 children will receive complimentary trick-or-treat bags in front of Town Hall Theatre before setting off to fill them with goodies from Uptown merchants. A list of participating businesses will be released closer to the event.

