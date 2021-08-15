Check your pantries! The Foodbank needs your help

Funds raised by the Dayton Daily News’ Valley Food Relief provides 50% of The Foodbank’s wholesale food budget. “These critical funds are used to purchase food for weekend meal packs and to purchase food that is delivered by our mobile food pantries,” says Riley. “Transportation is one of the largest barriers to accessing food assistance, and elderly residents specifically have trouble getting to food pantries. The Foodbank sets up farm markets and mobile food pantries where seniors live so that they can get needed food.”

Here’s what they need: Note that food should be boxed or canned. Cooked food is not accepted.

Most needed:

Peanut butter

Hearty soups

Canned meat

Canned fruits and vegetables

Spaghetti and spaghetti sauce

Other basics:

Stews (beef, chicken and dumplings)

Chili

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Meat/high protein group

Canned fish

Nuts and seeds

Rice and beans

Breads, cereals and pasta

Hot and cold breakfast cereals

Baking mixes

Pastas and canned sauces

Evaporated milk

Powdered milk

Puddings and custards

Fruits and vegetables

Canned juices

Canned vegetables

Other items:

Must be boxed and stored separately from all food items.

Cat and dog dry and canned food

Non-food household products

Paper products — toilet, tissues and towels

Soap — bar and liquid

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at The Foodbank warehouse, 56 Armor Place. The Foodbank is located near the intersection of Washington and Germantown streets, one of two buildings on Armor Place.

Other ways to help

The Foodbank is always in need of volunteers. “We have several additional food distributions planned this summer and fall,” says Riley. “We also offer volunteer opportunities weekly in our warehouse, building food boxes, sorting food items, passing out food in our drive-thru program, and tending to our urban garden.” All opportunities can be found through the volunteer portal accessed in the website: thefoodbankdayton.org/volunteer

Financial gifts are always appreciated. You can donate by going to www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate or by sending a check to The Foodbank, Inc., 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Phone: (937) 461-0265

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.