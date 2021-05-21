Cincinnati’s Children’s Museum sets reopening date

The Children’s Museum in Cincinnati — closed for 16 months — will reopen Thursday, July 1.
The Children’s Museum is a hub of hands-on activities for children of all ages. It has eight educational and themed play areas including two designed for pre-school age children and younger.
The museum, part of the Cincinnati Museum Center, has been closed during the pandemic due to its high-touch nature.
“We’ve been working closely with healthcare professionals and following CDC guidelines over the past several months to determine when we can responsibly reopen our Children’s Museum in a safe way that still delivers a premier learning-through-play experience,” Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, said in a release.
The Cincinnati Museum Center will also reopen the Science Interactives Gallery and the updated Ice Age Gallery, closed since 2016 while the terminal was being restored.
Capacity in the Children’s Museum will be limited to continue to allow social distancing and strict cleaning protocols will continue to be followed.
Guests will also still be required to wear masks to protect those who are not vaccinated, including children not yet eligible and those with underlying health conditions.
The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal is a nationally recognized, award-winning institution housed in a National Historic Landmark restored in 2018.
The center houses the Cincinnati History Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science, Children’s Museum, Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater, Cincinnati History Library and Archives and the Geier Collections and Research Center.
More information about the Children’s Museum can be found here.