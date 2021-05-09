Clothes That Work needs clothing, accessories for men and women

As a source of revenue, Clothes That Work also operates a pretty boutique open to the general public, a great place to pick up great deals on clothing and accessories. Due to the pandemic, the shop has reduced hours and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Out of respect for our volunteers and staff as well as their own safety and health, we require that our customers wear masks in the Boutique and maintain a social distance from one another,” says Garner. “We have limited the number of customers shopping at one time to five within the store.”

All of the proceeds from merchandise sales in the Boutique go directly to assist clients.

Here’s what they need

For the clients:

Plus-size women’s clothing

Ladies shoes

Ladies white blouses

Men’s white dress shirts

Men’s dress shoes

Men’s suits

Men’s white undershirts

Solid black polos

Solid colored scrubs

Personal travel-size toiletries

Gently used or new designer clothing

Handbags

Accessories

Vintage clothing, handbags, jewelry and other accessories in gently used condition also sell well in the Boutique and are always in demand.

Items should be clean and in good condition, not ripped, torn or stained. The organization does not need pajamas, bathrobes and housewares.

Clothes That Work is currently accepting clothing donations by appointment only. The organization and Boutique are located at 1133 S Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Suite #392, Dayton, OH 45417. Call 937-222-3778 or visit www.clothesthatwork.org.

Free parking is available at the Boutique entrance.

Other ways to help

Clothes That Work has always been driven by volunteers. As a result of the pandemic, the organization lost many volunteers in higher-risk groups and currently needs your help for a variety of positions including client coaches, workshop facilitators, inventory managers and boutique sales. Anyone interested can visit the organization’s website, www.clothesthatwork.org, to learn more. Or go directly to the volunteer page link at www.clothesthatwork.org/can-help/volunteer-time/.

Support “Men at Work”

Men at Work is an online competition featuring local businessmen and community leaders who are raising funds for Clothes That Work. Twenty-six role models share their stories and their professional image for three weeks as they campaign for votes. Each vote costs a $5 donation to Clothes That Work. To vote, go to www.clothesthatwork.org and click on Events.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.