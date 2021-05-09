Clothes That Work needs clothing, accessories for men and women

“Most of us don’t really think about it, but the greatest barrier to employment often can be an interview outfit,” says Cindy Garner, executive director of Clothes That Work. The organization provides professional clothing, image counseling and training for job seekers in the Miami Valley. The nonprofit also conducts educational workshops to improve interview skills and appropriate professional behavior to meet employers’ expectations.
“In 1998, a group of 13 local women realized they could help by providing clothing and coaching to help those in need get and keep a job,” says Garner about the group’s origins. “The organization started out as women helping women; since that time Clothes That Work has helped over 30,000 men, women and independent teens. In 2005, we also started serving men and now men are 53 percent of the clients we serve. We are one of the few places that serves men in this way.”
Garner says clients are so appreciative for the care and service volunteers provide.
“It takes seven seconds to make an impression on a potential employer,” she notes. “A few years ago, one client attended a job fair for Fuyao. We provided an interview outfit and coaching tips for the interview process. There were 200 people in line the next day, but he had been coached, had confidence, looked great. So, they pulled him out of line and gave him an interview right away and he got the job! He asked, Why me?’ They said it was because he was the only person who took the time and cared enough about the job to dress for it. That’s why we do what we do.”
The Clothes That Work Boutique
As a source of revenue, Clothes That Work also operates a pretty boutique open to the general public, a great place to pick up great deals on clothing and accessories. Due to the pandemic, the shop has reduced hours and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Out of respect for our volunteers and staff as well as their own safety and health, we require that our customers wear masks in the Boutique and maintain a social distance from one another,” says Garner. “We have limited the number of customers shopping at one time to five within the store.”
All of the proceeds from merchandise sales in the Boutique go directly to assist clients.
Here’s what they need
For the clients:
- Plus-size women’s clothing
- Ladies shoes
- Ladies white blouses
- Men’s white dress shirts
- Men’s dress shoes
- Men’s suits
- Men’s white undershirts
- Solid black polos
- Solid colored scrubs
- Personal travel-size toiletries
- Gently used or new designer clothing
- Handbags
- Accessories
- Vintage clothing, handbags, jewelry and other accessories in gently used condition also sell well in the Boutique and are always in demand.
Items should be clean and in good condition, not ripped, torn or stained. The organization does not need pajamas, bathrobes and housewares.
Clothes That Work is currently accepting clothing donations by appointment only. The organization and Boutique are located at 1133 S Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Suite #392, Dayton, OH 45417. Call 937-222-3778 or visit www.clothesthatwork.org.
Free parking is available at the Boutique entrance.
Other ways to help
Clothes That Work has always been driven by volunteers. As a result of the pandemic, the organization lost many volunteers in higher-risk groups and currently needs your help for a variety of positions including client coaches, workshop facilitators, inventory managers and boutique sales. Anyone interested can visit the organization’s website, www.clothesthatwork.org, to learn more. Or go directly to the volunteer page link at www.clothesthatwork.org/can-help/volunteer-time/.
Support “Men at Work”
Men at Work is an online competition featuring local businessmen and community leaders who are raising funds for Clothes That Work. Twenty-six role models share their stories and their professional image for three weeks as they campaign for votes. Each vote costs a $5 donation to Clothes That Work. To vote, go to www.clothesthatwork.org and click on Events.
