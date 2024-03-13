Column: Time to celebrate as Teddy turns 10

The milestone represented moving into adolescence and eventual adulthood. We invited her school and neighborhood friends as well as her family to a birthday party. There were the usual silly hats, games and treats with lots of laughter and just plain good fun.

Teddy, our furry child, turns 10 on March 17. While we will be celebrating his birthday with similar items as Jordan’s party, as a canine there will also be a small unspoken sadness about that day.

In general, Labrador Retrievers like Teddy have an average lifespan of 10‑12 years. As Jordan was looking to many more birthdays as a newly minted 10-year-old, Teddy is looking at the opposite, the latter third of his life.

As parents, Ed and I helped guide Jordan through her 10th year and the years that followed and now we are doing that for Teddy.

As with humans, age can be “just a number” for canines. It’s not uncommon for a dog to live a healthy life past what his normal age expectancy is. At 10, Teddy still takes 1½-to-2-mile walks, depending on the weather, each day. He enjoys belly rubs, chewing on toys and sticks, car rides, and lots of treats. The Lab’s eyes are clear and bright, and his voice is loud and strong.

But Teddy’s chin is graying, he’s sleeping more, particularly in the afternoons, and his hearing isn’t as sharp.

Teddy still enjoys chasing balls outside and playing tug-of-war inside. But the intensity and duration associated with both games are less than when he was younger.

Arthritis is common in older dogs of any breed or mixture, and our Lab has experienced some muscle stiffness and pain in his front paws. His vet has had him taking Glucosamine for several years.

Yellowing or decaying teeth is another sign of an older dog. Teddy has continually passed his dental check-ups. The pooch will tell you it’s because he gets a dental chew every morning.

One typical sign a Lab is getting older is the development of fatty tumors under his skin. Teddy has one on his right backside or flank. His vet has checked it, and a fine needle aspirate showed it was non‑cancerous.

Because these tumors aren’t always obvious, we routinely rub Teddy’s neck, shoulders, legs, both flanks and belly for any new ones. Teddy’s vet also checks his fatty tumor at his regular check-ups. The pooch enjoys these times. He’s always up for a thorough body rub.

As a senior dog, Teddy may require more than one vet visit per year. For Ed and me, these increases mean more time and money invested into our beloved canine. For our first dog, Mocha, this meant additional costs of special food for her digestion and kidneys, and for Lucy, our second dog, this meant additional cost and time for laser treatments to help her move.

Overall, our double-digit dog is doing quite well. Most people are surprised when we tell them Teddy’s age. I wish people would react the same way when I tell them mine.

Common health problems in older Labrador Retrievers:

1. Hearing loss

2. Vision impairment

3. Incontinence

4. Arthritis

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives with her family and two furry animals who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.